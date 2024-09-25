Thiess to partner with EACON for decarbonisation

Thiess Group executive chair and CEO Michael Wright with EACON Mining Australia COO Elaine Jin shaking hands after signing the contract. Image: Thiess

Global mining services provider Thiess and autonomous haulage solutions firm EACON have signed a deal to collaborate on new autonomous mining technology.

The companies have agreed to develop original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agnostic autonomous technology though a memorandum of understanding (MoU), with the aim of advancing decarbonisation in the mining industry.

The MoU paves the way for Thiess to offer more sustainable, efficient, and safer mining solutions to its clients globally through EACON’s expertise in autonomous driving technology and electric and hybrid truck engineering.

“Thiess has been involved with the delivery of autonomous mining services since 2013 and we are looking forward to exploring EACON’s OEM-agnostic autonomous solutions,” Thiess group executive chair and chief executive officer Michael Wright said.

“These have the potential to reduce the significant capital expenditure barrier to autonomous haulage by enabling the cost-efficient conversion of conventional fleet to full autonomy.”

Wright said Thiess is also interested in EACON’s hybrid and electric truck technology, given its global 1200-strong haul truck fleet and commitment to decarbonising its operations.

“We look forward to leveraging EACON’s innovative autonomy and electrification solutions to offer lower-emissions mining to our clients, many of whom are on the journey to net zero by 2050,” he said.

EACON will have the opportunity to conduct early production trials at Thiess’ Australian and international mining operations.

EACON Mining Australia chief operating officer Elaine Jin said partnering with Thiess marks a significant advancement in its global expansion.

“Our autonomous and sustainable mining solutions are currently operating in more than 500 dump trucks across 13 mines,” she said.

“We’re confident that offering our cutting-edge autonomous haulage system will enhance Thiess’ efficiency and have an immediate impact on improving fleet safety and fuel efficiency.”

Thiess and EACON’s collaboration will kick off with identification of suitable Thiess mining operations to commence the trials of EACON technologies.

