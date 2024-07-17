Thiess to aid Stobie ramp-up

Image: Andrey_Popov/shutterstock.com

Thiess has locked in a full-service mining contract with Vale Base Metals, one of the world’s largest integrated mining companies.

The three-year contract, worth $CAD205 million ($223 million), concerns the Stobie open pit mining project in Greater Sudbury, Ontario, Canada.

At the site, Thiess will implement modern technology to effectively extract minerals from lower-grade deposits.

The global mining services provider will work alongside personnel from the United Steelworkers (USW) union, specifically those from the L6500 and L2020 units, as well as local First Nations businesses such as Z’gamok Construction LP (ZCLP) and Aki-eh Dibinwewziwin Limited Partnership (ADLP).

“We’re excited by this opportunity to bring our global technical expertise and engineering capability to a major Canadian mining operation for Vale,” Thiess executive chair and chief executive officer Michael Wright said.

“Vale identified an opportunity to ensure meaningful Indigenous involvement on this project, while respecting obligations to the USW workforce, and managing the earth’s resources in a sustainable way – we’re proud to work with a client who shares our commitment to sustainable mining practices, and working with others to move forward successfully, together.”

The Stobie nickel-copper operation was last mined in March 2017. The mine was placed under care and maintenance due to low metal prices and declining ore grades.

Now, Stobie is ramping back up amid the world’s increasing demand for critical minerals needed for the global energy transition and reaching net-zero goals.

“This is a first-of-its-kind contract for Vale, delivering on the company’s strategy to increase production from the first of a number of near-surface deposits, while importantly including participation and collaboration with Vale’s key partners in the First Nations and the USW Local 6500 and L2020,” Vale head of Ontario operations Gord Gilpin said.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.