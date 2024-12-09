Thiess suits up for Knights sponsorship

NRLW Newcastle Knights players Evie Jones and Tamika Upton, account executive Emily Wilson, player Simone Karpani and Thiess maintenance superintendant Steven Roach. Image: Thiess

Thiess will continue its sponsorship of the NRLW Newcastle Knights team in 2025.

The 2025 sponsorship builds on Thiess’ support in 2024, when the Knights took home third place for the season.

“Thiess and the NRLW Newcastle Knights share a rich foundation of values, particularly in our mutual support for the Hunter Valley, a region rich in history and community spirit where we have proudly operated for over 80 years,” Thiess operations director Australia east operations Scott McGeachie said.

“The team had an outstanding season in 2024, and we’re pleased to be continuing our support through 2025.”

Thiess welcomed the players to its Mt Arthur South site earlier this year for a special tour where they experienced firsthand the operations and innovations that drive Thiess forward.

“Our partnership with Thiess reflects a strong alignment of values, including excellence, teamwork, and a deep commitment to our community,” Newcastle Knights chief executive officer Philip Gardiner said.

“The continuation of this partnership into 2025 demonstrates the shared pride we take in the success of our NRLW team and the positive impact we can create together.

“Thiess has been an outstanding partner, not just in their sponsorship but in their genuine support for our players and the broader Newcastle community. We are delighted to once again have their support for the 2025 season.”

The NRLW season kicks off in July 2025 with the introduction of two new teams to the competition.

