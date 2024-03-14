Thiess sets new sustainability standard

Image: agnormark/stock.adobe.com

Global mining and resources solutions provider Thiess Group has reduced its emissions and diversified its commodities and services in 2023.

As reported in its 2023 Sustainability Report, Thiess slashed its Scope 1 emissions by 21 per cent, and Scope 2 emissions by 12 per cent over the year.

These efforts were further enhanced by the Thiess’ diversification of its commodities and services, to rebalance its thermal coal revenue to less than 25 per cent by the end of 2027, which is tracking ahead of schedule.

Thiess has now set an additional diversification target to rebalance its portfolio to consist of less than 20 per cent thermal coal revenue by the end of 2030.

“I am very proud of our ongoing efforts to decarbonise our global operations through improving efficiencies, adopting renewable energy solutions where possible, and collaborating and trialling new and emerging lower emissions technology,” Thiess group executive chair and chief executive officer Michael Wright said.

“Following the acquisition of MACA in 2022 and Thiess’ targeted organic growth, 2023 has seen us extend our commodities portfolio to include more of the critical minerals needed to power the global energy transition, and expand our capabilities into civil and crushing to offer our clients more choice and value in a range of new services.”

The year also saw Thiess excel across a range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) areas. In partnership with clients, Thiess rehabilitated 632 hectares of post-mining land in 2023.

The company focused on expanding water recycling and reuse initiatives, with 3088 mega litres of water reused and recycled.

Thiess commenced battery electric and hybrid light vehicle trials in Australia, USA and Chile, and recorded zero Class 1 or 2 environmental incidents.

The Thiess Group contributed to over 193 community-led organisations globally and grew its female workforce representation by a further 15 per cent globally.

The company’s Indigenous Australian workforce representation was boosted to 5.8 per cent, with $38.1 million spent with 58 Indigenous businesses in Australia, representing 2.43 per cent of its total national influenceable spend.

