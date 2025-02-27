Thiess secures three-year contract extension with QCoal

Image: Small Smiles_dimple/stock.adobe.com

Thiess has inked a three-year contract extension with QCoal at its Northern Hub operation in Queensland, with an additional three-year extension option.

The contract, valued at $590 million, will see Thiess continue to provide full mining services at the site, including statutory control, mining activities, maintenance and asset management, and rehabilitation works.

Thiess executive chair and chief executive officer Michael Wright said the company was pleased to build on its strong relationship with QCoal.

“Thiess is proud to continue our work with QCoal at their Northern Hub operation, extending our long-term relationship focused on providing safe and efficient mining operations, and progressive rehabilitation,” Wright said.

Thiess has operated in the Collinsville region since 1995, providing employment opportunities and supporting the local economy.

Thiess group executive – Australia east Rae O’Brien highlighted the company’s commitment to the local community.

“Thiess has been part of the Collinsville community since 1995, supporting the local economy and community, and providing employment opportunities within the region,” O’Brien said.

“Our work at QCoal Northern Hub commenced almost 20 years ago in 2007, and Thiess is pleased to have this opportunity to continue working in the region alongside QCoal.”

The contract extension further strengthens Thiess’ presence in Queensland and reinforces its position as a key mining services provider in the Australian resources sector.

It comes after Thiess recently secured a 16-month contract extension at the Wahana East Extension project in South Kalimantan, Indonesia.

The contract extension officially commenced in January 2025 and will see Thiess continue delivering full mining services such as load and haul, drill and blast, and pit dewatering.

Under the agreement, the company will also implement a circular economy-based waste management system in the local community and provide entrepreneurial training programs to empower local businesses to promote sustainable growth.