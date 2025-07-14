Thiess secures contract extension at Wahana

Image: Thiess.

Thiess has signed a 14-month contract extension at the Wahana coal mine in South Kalimantan, Indonesia, strengthening its partnership with PT Wahana Baratama Mining.

The contract extension allows Thiess to continue overburden removal and mining activities at Wahana, building on more than a decade of successful operations.

The company will continue to leverage its well-established site infrastructure, proven technical capabilities, and a strong focus on safety and environmental compliance to meet the client’s evolving needs.

Equipment and workforce readiness will ensure operations remain uninterrupted, with the extension enabling access to additional coal resources and increased production through 2025 and 2026.

“This extension reinforces our strong relationship with Bayan and reflects the trust they place in our team to deliver safe, sustainable and efficient mining solutions,” Thiess group executive chair and chief executive officer Michael Wright said.

“It is a testament to our people on the ground whose dedication and performance continue to create long-term value for our clients.”

Thiess group executive Asia Cluny Randell praised the team’s capability and adaptability at Wahana.

“We’re proud to continue supporting Wahana,” Randell said. “This extension highlights the benefit of having a scalable and responsive operation, underpinned by our deep understanding of the site and our commitment to operational excellence.”

Earlier this year, Thiess secured a 16-month contract extension at the Wahana East Extension project in South Kalimantan, Indonesia.

By locking in another contract extension in Indonesia, Thiess has strengthened its reputation as a partner of choice in the country’s mining sector. It also reflects Thiess’ track record of delivering safe, sustainable, and efficient mining services.

In other recent news at the company, Thiess secured a $2.3 billion contract extension at the Lake Vermont coal mine in Queensland, spanning until June 2028.