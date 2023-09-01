Thiess secures $240 million contract

Thiess Group has been awarded a $240 million nickel mining contract with PT Halmahera Sukses Mineral in Central Halmahera, Indonesia.

The contract marks Thiess’ second successful venture in the Indonesian nickel market this year, after securing the largest nickel player on Halmahera Island, Weda Bay Nickel.

“We are excited by this new contract award, which underscores Thiess’ expertise and strong track record in the Indonesian mining industry,” Thiess executive chair and chief executive officer Michael Wright said.

“It reaffirms our commitment to providing safe, sustainable and innovative solutions to our clients while contributing to the growth of Indonesia’s nickel industry, a metal critical to enabling the global energy transition.”

The mine is situated just six kilometres from another Thiess operation, which the company said will lead to the consolidation of its regional footprint and operational efficiency.

During its three-and-a-half-year contract, Thiess aims to deliver full mining operations including mine development, haul road construction, ore loading and hauling.

The company said it remains committed to operational excellence and contributing positively to the communities and environments in which it operates.

“This contract win aligns with Thiess’ strategy to diversify our commodities portfolio,” Thiess Group executive – Asia Cluny Randell said.

“Our focus on safety, technological advancement and inclusion sets us apart. We are excited to continue building strong partnerships in the Indonesian nickel sector.”

The company said it will continue its commitment to health and safety with comprehensive measures to be put in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the team.

Thiess has also committed to continuing its dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion by launching its female operator training program, aimed at fostering greater female participation in the mining workforce.