Thiess rehabilitation comes full circle

Progress in post-mining land restoration at the Muswellbrook site, showcasing the transformation since July 2023. Image: Thiess

Thiess Rehabilitation has worked to restore the Muswellbrook coal mine in New South Wales, 80 years after it pioneered its open-cut operations.

Thiess’ origins date back to 1944 in the Hunter Valley of NSW when the Thiess brothers broke ground for the first time at Muswellbrook.

Now, the company is working to restore the land, with 156 hectares of post-mining land slated for restoration over the next 12 months.

Thiess Rehabilitation was mobilised at site back in July 2023. Since then, the company has deployed a dozer and excavator fleet to move 7.3 million cubic metres of mined earth, while celebrating 479 reportable incident-free days at the end of October 2024.

“Given Thiess’ legacy at Muswellbrook mine, Thiess Rehabilitation is pleased to be able to contribute to the successful rehabilitation of the Muswellbrook site and meet Idemitsu Australia’s approved mine rehabilitation objectives,” Thiess Rehabilitation group manager Jonathan Miln said.

Other milestones from the site rehabilitation include the completion of six blasts to create a final sustainable landform and progressing civil works delivered on areas undergoing rehabilitation.

Over the next 12 months, Thiess expects to deliver 2.8km of rock-lined drains, 19km of contour banks and 16,000 tonnes of compost spreading.

The year 2024 was also the year Thiess celebrated its 90th anniversary.

“Since 1934, Thiess has remained focussed on delivering great value to our clients,” Thiess group executive strategy, sustainability and safety Shankar Gopalan said.

“Our long-term commitment extends beyond continuity – it encompasses embracing change, fostering innovation, and nurturing enduring relationships with all stakeholders.”

