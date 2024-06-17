Thiess locks in Caval Ridge contract extension

Image: Andrey_Popov/shutterstock.com

Thiess has extended its mining services contract with BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) for the Caval Ridge coal operations in Queensland’s Bowen Basin.

Thiess first started carrying out mining services at the operations in December 2017, with the contract extending in November 2022. The contract has now been extended yet again for another four years.

Worth $580 million, the contract will see Thiess continue to provide mining services at Caval Ridge, operating and maintaining mining equipment to move overburden to support BMA’s production requirements.

“We are very pleased that our ongoing commitment to safe and sustainable mining has resulted in BMA awarding us a four-year extension at Caval Ridge,” Thiess Group executive chair and chief executive officer Michael Wright said.

“Both our working relationship and the increasing diversity within our workforce are driving factors for our continued success.”

Thiess Group executive Australia East Rae O’Brien echoed similar sentiments.

“Thiess continues to support the development and long-term economic value to the local community at Caval Ridge by providing local employment and regional supply opportunities,” O’Brien said.

The Thiess contract extension follows Dyno Nobel securing a long-term contract extension with BMA last month, which concerned the supply of explosives products, technology solutions and services to BMA’s Goonyella, Saraji, Peak Downs and Caval Ridge mines.

Caval Ridge first opened its doors in 2014. During the 2022–23 financial year, the operation achieved an annual production of 9.36 million tonnes of coal. It also broke the world record for an electronic blast in February 2020.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.