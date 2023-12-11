Thiess inks contract with GEMCO

The GEMCO operation (Image: South32).

Thiess has been awarded a three-year mining services contract with GEMCO (Groote Eylandt Mining Company).

The contract is worth about $120 million and has potential for a two-year extension.

“This award demonstrates Thiess’ commitment to delivering sustainable mining solutions for our clients, strongly supporting the further development of the local community,” Thiess Group executive chair and chief executive officer Michael Wright said.

The contract encompasses a range of services critical to GEMCO’s manganese operation, which is located on the island of Groote Eylandt, in the Gulf of Carpentaria in the Northern Territory. South32 owns 60 per cent of the joint venture, and Anglo American owns the remaining 40 per cent.

As per the contract, Thiess will supply, operate and maintain the equipment for the pre-strip mining operations, and will undertake the design and construction of support infrastructure, including workshops and related facilities.

“For Thiess, the continued diversification into different commodities needed for the energy transition is a key part of our strategy, with manganese playing a crucial role in steel production and having the potential to replace cobalt cathodes in lithium-ion batteries,” Wright said.

Thiess Group executive Australia West David Greig said the contract represents the global mining services provider re-entering the Northern Territory.

“This contract award is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our Australia East and West regional teams, showcasing the strength and synergy within Thiess,” Greig said.

“It reflects our ability to leverage expertise from across our company to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients.”

