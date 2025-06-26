Thiess inks $2.3bn contract extension at Lake Vermont

Image: Thiess.

Thiess has secured a $2.3 billion contract extension at the Lake Vermont coal mine in Queensland, spanning until June 2028.

Located 20km north of Dysart in the Bowen Basin, Lake Vermont is an open cut mine owned by Jellinbah Group and operated by Thiess since 2007.

The new three-year contract extension replaces Thiess’ existing deal at Lake Vermont, which is set to expire in 2026.

Under the agreement, the company will continue providing full mining services at Lake Vermont.

These include statutory operation of the site, mine engineering and mining operations, maintenance and asset management of fixed and mobile equipment, rehabilitation works, and operating and maintaining Jellinbah’s handling and preparation plant, train load-out and mining camp.

Thiess Group executive chair and chief executive officer Michael Wright said the contract extension with Jellinbah is an example of strong collaboration between both companies.

“For nearly two decades, Thiess has worked with the Jellinbah Group to safely enhance and expand Lake Vermont mine’s operations – driving efficiency, productivity and cost effectiveness through commodity cycles,” Thiess Group executive chair and chief executive officer Michael Wright said.

“This further extension is a testament to the strong and trusted partnership built over many years, and reflects Thiess’ track record in the safe, efficient delivery of sustainable mining solutions.”

Thiess Group executive Australia East Rae O’Brien said the mining services company is proud of the advancements it has introduced at Lake Vermont over the years.

“These include safety innovations, world leading autonomous drilling and semi-autonomous dozing technology, and strategic mine planning and resource optimisation, to support our client’s longer-term business outcomes,” O’Brien said.

Since October 2013, Lake Vermont has been operating with a production capacity of 9.1 million tonnes per annum.

Jellinbah intends to extend the project’s life by 20 years via a proposed underground extension.

