Thiess and XCMG partner to drive sustainable mining

Image: Thiess

Thiess has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG) to develop autonomous solutions and decarbonise mining.

The new partnership will see the two companies collaborate on autonomous technologies, maintenance services and electrification solutions aimed at reducing emissions and enhancing operational efficiency in mining operations.

The agreement brings together XCMG’s global expertise in smart manufacturing, automation and electric equipment with Thiess’ 90 years of mining experience and established infrastructure.

Thiess will provide product support and services for XCMG equipment and new energy products, including heavy mobile equipment, road trains, charging infrastructure, battery swap stations, and battery rebuilds.

“Building on Thiess’ 90 years of proven experience managing one of the world’s largest mixed mining fleets, we will leverage XCMG’s innovative technology and equipment to drive greater value for our clients,” Thiess group executive – assets and autonomy Ryan Kirkwood said.

XCMG Australia managing director Heming He said XCMG and Thiess are forging a unique partnership to accelerate decarbonisation and capital optimisation for new energy solutions.

“This partnership will accrue benefits of XCMG’s long history of smart manufacturing and Thiess’ unparalleled knowledge of mining operations,” he said. “With key initiatives identified, this relationship will flourish rapidly.”

The MoU also supports Thiess’ recently launched asset services business, which focuses on delivering flexible, technology-enabled solutions that help clients enhance productivity, reduce their total cost of ownership, and lower their carbon footprint.

In other news at the company, Thiess recently signed a 14-month contract extension at the Wahana coal mine in South Kalimantan, Indonesia, strengthening its partnership with PT Wahana Baratama Mining.

The contract extension allows Thiess to continue overburden removal and mining activities at Wahana, building on more than a decade of successful operations.

The company will continue to leverage its well-established site infrastructure, proven technical capabilities, and a strong focus on safety and environmental compliance to meet the client’s evolving needs.