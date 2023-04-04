Thejo’s rubber liners

It’s important to consider replaceable lining systems that offer a minimum number of wear parts per mill with optimised wear life.

Thejo provides insights into the veracity of rubber liners versus composite liners for ball mill grinding applications.

Rocks from mining operations that are received at processing plants pass through a controlled liberation process to extract minerals through concentration.

The most used equipment for the primary-size reduction of the rock are crushers, and AG and SAG mills; however, the liberation of valuable minerals from the gangue is generally achieved by comminution process through wet grinding in ball mills.

Grinding mill operators take comfort in maintaining a minimum of 80 per cent product size of solid overflowing from the mill, generally less than 1mm and expressed in micron matching to the specification set for down-the-line processes.

The operator would therefore prefer to have an efficient and economic mill lining system that excels in efficiency of grinding without compromising the service life of wear parts.

Considering the safety of workers associated with mill operations, plus its relining and downtimes for liner changeover, it’s important to consider replaceable lining systems that offer a minimum number of wear parts per mill.

Role of mill lining

The choice of mill lining plays an essential role in the efficient operation of the mill. The lining acts as the replaceable layer protecting the inner surface of the mill from wear and tear caused by the grinding media and feed material, while transferring energy required to enhance the grinding efficiency of the mill. It also defines the fall trajectory of grinding media and the feed during operation of the mill.

Over the years, mill liners have evolved from metal to rubber and to composites. While the metal and composite liners are mainly considered for AG and SAG mills, rubber liners are preferred in most primary, secondary, and tertiary ball mills.

Advantage of rubber

It’s important to design an appropriate mill lining system for the efficient operation of a ball mill, but there remains a pervasive belief that composite mill liners (of rubber with metal) perform better than rubber in comparable situations.

But, according to Thejo, THOR R rubber liners have been used across many primary, secondary and tertiary ball mills, outperforming composite liners and delivering value advantage in terms of higher wear life at lesser weight of wear parts.

Lesser weight helps to avoid the usage of liner handling equipment and allows easy handling of parts by installation crews while also reducing the load acting on the drives and increasing the life of rotating parts of the mill.

Rubber liners have fewer components, allowing for safe and easy installation at minimal downtime, while also reducing the noise pollution.

The per-tonne cost of grinding in mills with rubber liners is lower than mills with composite steel liners. In addition, rubber lining systems require shorter manufacturing lead times, as customisation to client-specific needs can be done in less time in comparison to steel lining.

The estimation of wear life can sometimes be unpredictable when it comes to composite steel liners. This could be due things like incorrect selection of steel, manufacturing defects, inadequate heat treatment, cracking, or poor bonding strength between rubber and steel resulting in unplanned shutdowns, safety hazards and major production loss.

But the trend of wear in a rubber mill lining can be easily monitored and forecast, making for much easier prediction of wear life and planned shutdowns.

Design of rubber mill liners

Mill liner design is vital to enhance the efficiency of the mill. The mill liner profile and design should have a control over the trajectory of grinding media.

A challenge in the design of the mill liners is arriving at the ideal lifter bar and plate profile that optimises grinding efficiency of the mill without compromising wear life of the mill liners.

Thejo utilises MILTRAJ and DEM simulation software in customising mill lining solutions.

THOR R mill lining rubber compound

The TEL800/TEL700 rubber formulation used in Thejo’s THOR liners is predominantly based on high-quality natural rubber blends.

“The TEL800 series of rubber compounds gives an edge over other rubber formulae available in the market,” Thejo said. “Our range of formulation demonstrates superior physical properties in tensile strength, abrasion loss, tear strength, and elongation at break.”

A high-quality rubber mill lining system with good wear life is a boon for wet grinding applications. If designed properly, it also contributes primarily to determining the efficiency and availability of mills and the entire process plant.

