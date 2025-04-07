Thejo: A mineral-processing pioneer

THEJO’s THOR Composite mill liners highlight advanced technology and durability in mining operations. Image: Thejo

Thejo has been pioneering mineral processing solutions for over two decades.

As the mining and mineral processing industries continue to evolve, companies need partners who can provide not just products but complete solutions that drive operational efficiency, sustainability, and continuous process improvement.

Thejo Engineering’s commitment to innovation and excellence is reflected in the premium services the company offers through its subsidiary, Thejo Australia.

With a dedicated team based in Perth and across Western Australia, Thejo Australia has been supplying the mineral processing sector with high-quality engineering solutions for over a decade.

A legacy of excellence

Thejo Australia has been directly serving the Australian mineral processing market since 2013, offering an extensive range of products and services for the sector.

Thejo Australia leverages the expertise of its international parent company, which has a presence in India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil and Chile, bringing cutting-edge technology to the local market.

The company offers dedicated sales, service and customer support from its Perth headquarters, with workshops and a service centre catering to the needs of the local mining and mineral processing communities.

The facility, located in the Perth suburb of Bibra Lake, is accompanied by a servicing crew deployed at various locations across Western Australia, supporting mine sites with their product and maintenance queries.

“Thejo is committed to serving the Australian mining industry by offering complete solutions that not only meet but exceed expectations,” Thejo head of sales and marketing, mineral processing division Jomon Mathew said.

Proven performance across the globe

Thejo Engineering is proud to offer a range of proven products that have been adopted by leading players in the mining industries in India, Australia, South America, Africa and Europe.

One such product is the THOR mill liner, available in rubber and composite versions for use in SAG (semi-autogenous grinding) mills, rod mills, ball mills, scrubbers, and ceramic mills.

These liners have become the reliable choice for Thejo clients due to their high-level performance and durability.

“Our customers consider THOR mill liners to be their first choice due to their unparalleled performance backed by our customer-centric approach,” Thejo product head of mill liners Rishinath Udayan said.

“Another product our clients rave about is the GRATOR trommel solution, which is engineered to optimise mineral processing operations.”

By understanding the specific needs of each mineral processing unit, Thejo offers designs that can handle more slurry volume and reduce shutdown schedules.

In fact, the company has helped clients extend trommel operation periods more than 2.5 times from the standard 12 weeks, and close to four times from the standard 13 weeks in different applications, demonstrating its ability to provide robust engineering solutions that boost productivity.

End-to-end mineral processing solutions

Thejo recognises that mineral processing is a complex and demanding field. That’s why the company offers a range of engineering solutions that are designed to address every aspect of mineral processing – from bulk material handling and screening to slurry handling, flotation and filtration.

Its solutions include products like RHINO wear panels in rubber, polyurethane, ceramic and composite; WARDOG, a wet abrasion-resistant rubber sheet; and CERALINE, a rubber-backed ceramic lining panel.

These are just some of the materials Thejo offers clients, with these materials also used in Thejo-manufactured equipment such as slurry pipelines, sump boxes, launders, cyclone underpans, transfer chutes and tanks.

Thejo’s HIPO filtration solutions, a popular alternative for original equipment manufacturer (OEM) spares in the filtration industry, are a premium offering. The company provides spares for pressure filter presses, including rubber membranes, filter plates, pinch valve sleeves, and more.

The company also provides retrofitting, re-engineering, and operational and maintenance services to extend the lifecycle of filtration systems belonging to leading international brands such as Metso, Larox, Diemme and Andritz.

Leading the way in bulk material handling

Alongside its mineral processing solutions, Thejo has been at the forefront of developing innovative solutions to enhance conveyor system efficiency.

The company’s transfer-point solutions are designed to reduce spillage, mitigate dust emissions, and ensure the smooth flow of materials.

Thejo Australia is increasing its market share by providing technical services such as conveyor belt splicing, pulley lagging, and belt laying, ensuring clients’ conveyor systems are always operating at peak performance.

A holistic approach

Something that sets Thejo apart is its commitment to offering sustainable synergetic solutions (SSS).

These solutions encompass everything from the initial design and manufacturing of products to the ongoing supply and on-site services that help to ensure continuous process improvement for clients.

With SSS, Thejo takes a 360-degree approach to tackling mining challenges, offering not just individual products but comprehensive solutions that optimise every aspect of an operation.

The future of mineral processing

As the mining industry continues to grow and evolve, Thejo remains committed to providing innovative, sustainable solutions that help clients unlock the true potential of their operations.

By engaging Thejo, mining companies can be assured of more than just a supplier – they are rather engaging a partner dedicated to their long-term success.

This feature appeared in the April 2025 issue of Australian Mining.