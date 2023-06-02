The Wisdom Portable Single Charger keeps the cap lamp shining

The Wisdom Portable Single Charger from Perfect Image is a safe, reliable and fast-charging solution for the LED Cap Lamp series.

The charger is a small, light, high-efficiency and quick charging solution offering a wide voltage range that is environmentally friendly.

The charger is designed for the Wisdom corded lamp series of lithium battery LED light cap lamps.

This is an improved unit that is more efficient than previous models emitting low heat and providing full rep-charging power.

The voltage range of the AC power supply is: 100~240V which ensures the wide power range is applicable to specific voltage standard in all countries.

The charger is designed in accordance with the Restriction of Hazardous Substances Directive (RoHS).

The RoHS standard is strictly followed across the manufacturing whole process from material selection to design and final production.

The NWB-20 has a charge time of 6.5 – 8.5 hours and is applicable to KL5M/KL8M.

The NWB-25A has a charge time of 4 – 6.5 hours and is applicable to KL5M/KL8M/KL12M.

The NWB-30 has a charge time of 3.5 – 6.5 hours and is applicable to WISE LITE2/WISDOM LAMP 3/4.

The NWB-30 has a charge time of 4 – 5.5 hours and is applicable to WISDOM LAMP 6.

Perfect Image is continually expanding its product range and by directly importing its product line can meet the needs and demands of both small and large business customers.

An extensive range of lighting and charging products are available throughout Australia and New Zealand and can be sourced from a network of distributors, resellers and major retailers.

All Perfect Image’s high quality, durable and reliable products are extensively tested and evaluated to ensure they meet customer expectations.

