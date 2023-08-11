The torque of the town

The Torcflex hydraulic torque wrench prioritises operator safety.

Hydraulic wrenches, or hydraulic torque wrenches, are widely used in mining for tightening and loosening large bolts and nuts.

These tools provide high torque capability, ensuring precise and controlled tightening to enhance equipment safety and prevent failures.

They are also versatile, with various sizes and configurations to accommodate different applications across the mining industry.

Hydraulic wrenches offer efficiency, saving time and effort compared to manual methods. Built to withstand harsh mining conditions, they are a proven solution for many operations.

Despite all the advantages, hydraulic wrenches carry many safety risks, as the tools operate at high pressures, this naturally leads to significant risk to the operators.

Hydraulic torque equipment must then keep up and provide an increased focus on safety – and that’s where Atlas Copco has filled a gap in the market.

It was from this position that the Torcflex hydraulic torque wrench was developed. The Torcflex wrench features a co-axial hose system to increase operator productivity and safety. Not only does this help to ensure a quick set-up, but also provides complete freedom of movement for the operator.

Trapped pressure and pressure intensification hazards are also eliminated in this way.

The free moving coupling provides complete range of movement and no tangled hoses, which in turn means operator fatigue is reduced.

“Using the Torcflex wrench reduces the dropping hazard, as well,” Atlas Copco global product manager – hydraulic torque Rhodri Williams said. “The new square drive retainer helps to prevent these hazards, as well as the danger of a loss of components.

“As well as the square drive, the patented retained reaction arm makes first-time positioning easy. Heavy reaction arms are also a major danger for drop hazards, so this risk has now been completely eliminated.

“In a lot of the older-style wrenches, the handles were supplied separately, so they were often forgotten in the order and secondary wrenches. And if the handle was ordered, it would be stuck in a fixed position on the wrench, so it would get in the way on certain applications.

“With the Torcflex, we’ve included the support handle as standard and it can be indexed while still attached the tool, meaning the operator can use it in the safest and most efficient manner possible.”

Atlas Copco business manager Oceania Leo Williams has seen the Torcflex wrench used in a variety of mining applications with positive results and safety improvements.

“The mining industry in general is certainly not a new market for Atlas Copco,” he said. “But in terms of hydraulic torque wrenches, we will really be targeting the mining industry over the next couple of years.”

The Torcflex wrench works by combining the traditional mechanical wrench with innovative features for the user.

“There was little to no innovative solutions coming out of the hydraulic torque market for years,”. Rhodri Williams said

“So the engineers within Atlas Copco looked at the users’ experience and how they could innovate to solve the problems that were commonly seen from using the conventional design torque wrenches.”

It may sound complicated, but setting up and using the Torcflex wrench is a breeze, as evidenced by the positive feedback the Atlas Copco team has been receiving.

“Our customers tell us that it’s nice to see an innovative solution within the hydraulic torque market,” Rhodri Williams said.

“There will always be a need for hydraulic wrenches because of the versatility they provide.

“A lot of industries still use hydraulic wrenches, including mining, wind, and oil and gas. And now we’re coming in and helping to solve the issues people have with them, so our customers see the Torcflex wrench as a refreshing change.”

Atlas Copco has a large portfolio of bolting solutions, but it never misses the mark on its journey of continuous innovation.

“We are trying to make bolting jobs quicker, safer and smarter,” Leo Williams said. “It comes down to looking at the customer’s requirements and then developing the right tool for the job.”

Rhodri Williams said Atlas Copco will not stop developing new products as technology becomes smarter and there is increased demand for digitalisation and error-proofing within many bolting segments, specifically mining.

“And that’s really what we want to be known for,” he said. “Our focus on developing and innovating products that solve industry demands.”

