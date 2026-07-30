From artificial intelligence and predictive maintenance to advanced analytics and real-time process monitoring, technology is helping copper producers improve productivity, optimise operations and make better decisions.

Meeting the world’s growing demand for copper will require more than developing new projects. It will

also depend on mining companies getting more from existing operations by improving productivity,

optimising processing, extending asset life and making better operational decisions.

As ore bodies become increasingly complex and mining operations face greater technical and

operational challenges, technology is playing a more important role than ever before. From artificial

intelligence and predictive maintenance through to real-time process monitoring and advanced

analytical systems, innovation is helping copper producers improve efficiency, reduce downtime and

respond more effectively to changing operating conditions.

While the technologies themselves vary, they share a common objective: enabling mining companies to

make faster, better-informed decisions. These innovations and the operational challenges they are

helping solve will be central to discussions at Copper to the World 2026, where mining companies, METS

organisations and industry leaders will explore the future of the copper value chain.

Driving productivity through smarter operations

Improving the reliability and performance of critical assets has long been a priority for mining companies. What’s changing is the way technology is supporting those decisions.

Condition monitoring systems have become commonplace across many operations, providing greater

visibility over equipment performance. Increasingly, however, the focus is shifting from simply identifying

potential issues to understanding why they are occurring and determining the most effective response

before production is affected.

According to Sanjeev Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of MOVUS, artificial intelligence is helping

maintenance teams move beyond monitoring assets to making more informed maintenance decisions.

“The greatest value comes not from generating more alerts, but from enabling better maintenance

decisions before failures affect production,” Kumar said.

Rather than relying solely on alarms or fault notifications, AI-powered systems are beginning to diagnose

probable causes, prioritise operational risks and recommend corrective actions. The result is earlier

intervention, improved maintenance planning and fewer unplanned interruptions to production.

This evolution extends beyond software and analytics. Equipment manufacturers are also developing

technologies that give operators greater visibility over asset performance and maintenance

requirements.

One example is KSB Australia’s slurry pump monitoring technologies, including SLYsight, which provide

operators with real-time visibility of equipment condition, enabling maintenance teams to better predict

component life and plan maintenance activities.

Combined with RAMSL remote adjustment capabilities, these solutions reduce maintenance time, improve equipment availability and minimise the need for manual intervention, supporting both productivity and safety.

Together, these technologies are helping maintenance teams shift from scheduled maintenance towards

maintenance based on actual equipment condition, reducing unnecessary downtime while improving

asset reliability. As copper operations continue to process lower-grade ore and place greater demands

on critical equipment, this approach will become increasingly important.

Better data, better decisions

Across modern copper operations, data has become one of the industry’s most valuable assets. From

understanding ore characteristics to optimising plant performance, timely and reliable information

enables operators to make faster, more informed decisions.

According to Luke Joyce, Product Manager at Thermo Fisher Scientific, mining companies are

increasingly relying on continuous, high-quality analytical data to optimise recovery, reduce operating

costs and respond more quickly to changes in ore characteristics.

As ore bodies become more complex and sustainability targets become more demanding, he says this

level of process visibility is becoming essential rather than optional.

Rather than waiting for laboratory results, continuous analytical technologies enable operators to

monitor process conditions in real time, helping improve plant stability, optimise reagent consumption

and maximise metal recovery.

Reliable operational data is equally important beyond the processing plant.

Chris Faulkner, Laboratory Manager – Adelaide Geoanalytical at Bureau Veritas Minerals, believes

trusted testing, inspection and assurance services remain fundamental to confident operational

decision-making.

“In copper mining, data quality directly determines decision quality, and poor decisions are expensive.”

Although the technologies featured in this article address different aspects of the mining process, they point towards a common direction for the industry.

Artificial intelligence is becoming more practical and more integrated into day-to-day operations. Predictive maintenance is evolving into prescriptive maintenance. Real-time analytics are enabling faster operational decisions, while advances in monitoring and automation continue to improve equipment performance and process efficiency.

Across all of these technologies, a common theme is emerging. Innovation is no longer being judged by the technology itself, but by the operational outcomes it delivers. Whether improving reliability, increasing process visibility or supporting faster decision-making, mining companies are investing in solutions that create measurable value.

The future of copper mining is unlikely to be defined by a single breakthrough technology. Instead, it will be shaped by hundreds of incremental improvements—better data, smarter maintenance, more reliable equipment and faster operational decisions. Together, those innovations will help the industry meet growing global demand for copper more safely, efficiently and sustainably.

Continue the conversation at Copper to the World

The technologies highlighted in this article represent just a snapshot of the innovation taking place across the copper sector.

At Copper to the World 2026, delegates will hear directly from mining companies, technology providers and industry leaders as they share the practical solutions, emerging trends and operational insights shaping the future of copper mining.

Whether you’re looking to improve operational performance, explore emerging technologies or better understand where the industry is heading, the conference provides an opportunity to continue these conversations with the people driving them.