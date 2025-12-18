The rush out west

Could there be a modern gold rush in Western Australia? Image: Africa Studio/shutterstock.com

Western Australia may be seeing a modern-day gold rush, as geologists unlock a major exploration development.

A geoscientific breakthrough is poised to reshape Western Australia’s gold exploration landscape and potentially spark a new era of major discoveries across the state.

In a move hailed as a potential catalyst for a modern-day gold rush, geologists from the Geological Survey of Western Australia (GSWA), part of the newly formed Department of Mines, Petroleum and Exploration within the WA Government, have identified a distinctive chemical fingerprint that could lead explorers straight to untapped gold deposits.

The breakthrough comes after years of detailed geochemical analysis made possible through the WA Government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS), which has long been credited for encouraging innovation and supporting data-driven exploration strategies.

“(The) GSWA’s identification of these chemical fingerprints will undoubtedly have global impacts for geochemical data usage, reinforcing WA’s position at the forefront of geoscientific research,” WA Mines and Petroleum Minister David Michael said. “Our ongoing investment in mineral exploration is creating jobs and delivering lasting benefits to regional communities across the state.”

By analysing thousands of rock and soil samples, GSWA scientists were able to isolate a chemical signature most closely associated with gold-rich mineral systems.

These systems are typically formed by ancient magmatic intrusions, molten rock that penetrated the Earth’s crust billions of years ago, and have been recognised as hosts to some of the world’s richest gold deposits.

Until now, however, identifying these systems from surface-level data has proven exceptionally difficult.

“This is a major step forward for mineral exploration on a global scale,” Michael said.

“Rather than relying on broad assumptions or historical data alone, companies can now use this fingerprint to zero in on highly prospective ground, reducing costs, lowering risk and increasing the likelihood of discovery.”

One of the key advantages of the breakthrough lies in its immediate applicability. Using this new chemical fingerprint, the GSWA has already pinpointed high-potential targets within the Yilgarn Craton, one of the oldest and most mineral-rich geological provinces on the planet.

By integrating industry drillhole data with its updated geochemical model, the GSWA is helping explorers reevaluate known areas with fresh eyes, potentially revealing untapped deposits hiding in plain sight.

The department said these intrusions can also host a variety of mineralisation styles, which means a single region may hold multiple types of deposits.

The chemical fingerprint aids in locating gold while highlighting zones enriched in pathfinder elements, trace minerals such as tellurium and bismuth. These elements are not only indicative of gold but are critical to emerging technologies and the global energy transition. This multi-commodity potential makes the discovery even more compelling for explorers and investors alike.

The breakthrough highlights the growing impact of WA’s sustained investment in advanced exploration technologies and data-driven discovery.

The GSWA is also deploying cutting-edge tools like the Tescan Integrated Mineral Analyser to fast-track mineral identification and improve understanding of ore systems.

The next-generation tool improves mineral identification and enhances understanding of ore systems, supporting cleaner, more efficient processing methods.

Meanwhile, major geoscience programs such as the WA Array and magnetotelluric mapping are helping scientists map deep crustal structures, the ancient geological pathways that control how minerals move through the Earth’s crust.

The momentum also includes the GSWA’s Geoscience Data Transformation Program, which has already made more than 10 terabytes of exploration data publicly available, with a further 30 terabytes set for release in 2026. This open-access approach gives exploration companies a major edge in planning their next big discovery.

With smarter tools, better data and now a proven chemical signature pointing the way, WA is positioning itself at the forefront of a global gold exploration renaissance.

As explorers take aim at the newly defined targets across the Yilgarn Craton and beyond, all eyes will be on what lies beneath. If early indications are anything to go by, a new golden age may just be beginning.

This feature appeared in the August issue of Australian Mining magazine.