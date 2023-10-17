The role of ground engineering

Australia’s mineral and energy resources are a major contributor to the nation’s economy. They make modern life possible and are essential to our renewable energy transition.

While mining is helping us prosper – bringing employment, education, healthcare and essential infrastructure to our communities – there are downsides. To ensure a lasting legacy, mining companies have an opportunity to rethink land and water stewardship and plan for sustainability beyond mine closure.

Sustainability has long been on the agenda of mining companies requiring their operations to be undertaken in a safe, environmentally, and socially responsible manner.

Increasingly, having a social licence to operate is key to making economic contributions and supporting society in alignment with Australia’s net-zero targets and the Paris Agreement on climate change as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“Climate change, resource scarcity and energy efficiency are global trends that all industries are grappling with, including the mining and energy sectors,” BG&E Resources director, geotechnical Jason Fong said.

“To meet the rising demand for critical minerals and other commodities required for the energy transition, mining companies are being challenged with delivering increasing output and shareholder returns while at the same time decarbonising their operations.”

