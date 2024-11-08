The PE pipe hype

PE pipes are easy to install with no special preparation required. Image: Acu-Tech Piping Systems

Acu-Tech Piping Systems is renowned for its commitment to manufacturing and supplying bespoke polyethylene pipe solutions.

Waste management is critical to all mining operations.

If waste material such as tailings and slurry are not handled safely and responsibly, there can be ramifications for not only the environment but also a mine’s social license to operate.

This is where Acu-Tech Piping Systems can help.

Acu-Tech manufactures and supplies comprehensive polyethylene (PE) pipe systems for a range of industries such as mining.

“We’re an Australian manufacturer that supplies directly to the mining company or contractor, providing all the necessary pipeline solutions and fittings,” Acu-Tech chief executive officer Ivan Morren told Australian Mining.

For years, PE pipes have been the preferred choice for various mining applications due to their proven performance in harsh terrains and extreme climates. Unique advantages include chemical resistance and fully welded, leak-free joints, ensuring the containment of potentially harmful substances.

“More abrasion resistant than steel, PE pipe is widely used in mines for the transport of slurry,” Ivan said.

“PE is also the most economical pipe system available as it’s durable, making it suitable for the harsh environments that are seen in mine waste and tailings.”

PE pipe is also renowned for its flexibility, enabling easy installation and transportation across uneven landscapes with no special preparation needed.

Unlike single-use plastic material, PE pipes are built to last, reducing the need for frequent costly replacements and minimising environmental impacts.

“PE pipe is built to have a long design life and is 100 per cent recyclable,” Acu-Tech general manager Donovan Morren told Australian Mining.

“Our PE100 pipe product, Acu-Therm, is specifically manufactured to be used above ground. Because it’s white and not the standard black colour, it doesn’t absorb heat, keeping the material cool and the external layers UV (ultraviolet) stabilised.”

Since the company’s foundation in 2000, Acu-Tech’s piping systems and solutions have been used for mining applications such as slurry and tailings lines, above-ground pipelines, dewatering systems, process piping, leaching processes, remediation projects, and raw water supply.

Acu-Tech’s fittings are available in various sizes, configurations and specifications, all of which are tailored to the unique needs of the mining industry.

The company has supplied PE piping solutions to a number of Australian mining projects, one being the Iron Bridge iron ore mine in Western Australia.

“As far as we are aware, it was Western Australia’s largest PE pipe project,” Ivan said.

“It required the manufacturing and delivery of a 270km-sized PE liner pipe, which was used as a corrosion liner within a high-pressure steel pipeline.”

Acu-Tech delivered the PE pipes to the project site through over 900 21m extendable truck and trailer movements within a compressed timeframe. The project scope was completed on-time, demonstrating Acu-Tech’s versatility and ability to deliver a range of projects.

“We do a lot of large and small projects,” Donovan said. “For the large projects, we specifically have a project manager assigned to them to ensure the project runs smoothly.

“If the product is not delivered on time and the client already has installation crew on-site, it can increase labour costs and cause major disruptions.”

To accommodate larger projects, Acu-Tech has specialist 20m-long trailers to take longer pipes to site. Having longer pipes can help save costs on welding.

The company maintains its competitive edge through its modern production and distribution facilities – one of which was recently opened in Brisbane.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, Acu-Tech’s new Brisbane pipe extrusion plant enables the company to produce high-quality pipelines up to 800mm in diameter.

The expansion also helps Acu-Tech meet the increasing demand for large-diameter pipes, and offers mining contractors in the eastern states with quicker delivery times and more efficient service.

Above all, Acu-Tech always works towards continuous improvement.

“We’re the only pipe manufacturer with a registered training organisation and a NATA (National Association of Testing Authorities) accredited laboratory for weld testing and our own transport fleet to get pipes to site,” Ivan said. “We also have an equipment hire division that provides equipment to contractors and asset owners … allowing us to be in full control of our service to the installation contractor.

“They are able to get everything from one source, making it easy for the project to be a success.”

This feature appeared in the November 2024 issue of Australian Mining.