Bijou Wilson, 11 months, and Estelle Sadlier, 14 months, have stolen the show as part of billboards and TV ads that are rolling out across north and central Queensland during the course of the 2023 NRL season.

The pair, daughters of Tully State High School friends, now co-workers at Bravus Mining and Resources, feature alongside some of the north’s biggest names in Jake Granville, Tom Dearden, and Heilum Luki – and they cast the towering Cowboys in their budding celebrity shadows.

Bravus Mining and Resources head of community Kate Campbell said it was a real thrill for the company’s workers and their families to appear side by side with their local sporting heroes.

“As a Townsville-headquartered business we’re really proud to be able to get behind events and causes that are important to our people and our community,” Campbell said.

“Our team members are big fans of what the Cowboys do on and off the field. On game day we all support them by going to the stadium, the pub, or gathering around the TV at home or at site to cheer them on. It’s really something that brings our people together.

“Like the Cowboys, our Carmichael mine is going to be a part of regional Queensland for generations, so being able to recognise that by involving the children of some of the players and our local workers was the perfect celebration of our Platinum Partnership.”

North Queensland Toyota Cowboys chief executive officer Jeff Reibel said the partnership was based on a shared focus of ‘advancing the North’.

“I’ve said before that the Cowboys punches well above our weight with regard to our economic impact, not only through our community programs, but simply by pursuing our aim to elevate the lives of regional and remote people through the passion, practice and playing of football,” he said.

“In the same way, by going about their business of delivering innovative and integrated energy and infrastructure services, Bravus delivers jobs and supply chain opportunities which will see our future generations prosper.”

A video on the campaign can be viewed here.