The MS1000: Smarter, tougher and brighter lighting

With a continued focus on safety and productivity, the MS1000 provides 1000 hours of peak lighting between every service, meaning less downtime and a noticeable reduction of pit traffic and light vehicle exposure.

Given many mine sites operate 24 hours a day, efficient and reliable lighting towers are key to the safety and productivity of an operation.

And because lighting towers are often required to maintain peak capacity for weeks, if not months on end, Allight has applied extensive research and development to ensure the Australian resources sector has access to illumination options it can trust.

The continued evolution of Allight’s mobile lighting range has resulted in the launch of the MineSpec1000 (MS1000) – a smarter and tougher lighting tower that delivers illumination for longer.

