The MM160KT Miners Pack

Hundreds of engineered skid packages have been designed and built by CAPS for customers in Australia and 38 countries worldwide, each fully customised to its client’s needs.

For those looking to hire for more flexibility, CAPS also offers, as standard, the mine spec MM160KT Miners Pack.

Assembled in-house at its Perth manufacturing and assembly plant, each package includes an Ingersoll Rand compressor modified to comply with typical mine regulations, a 3400L air receiver, and a power supply operating at either 415V or 1000V.

Mounted to a durable skid frame with a heavy-duty roof, every Miner’s Pack allows for easy transport and equipment protection ensuring continuity of production on-site.

Australian owned and operated, CAPS has had mining at its core for more than 43 years offering the best in compressed air and power generation, with custom engineered solutions built for any environment.

This product showcase appeared in the August 2023 issue of Australian Mining.