The Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy Conference 2024

The Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy Conference will kick off in October, providing a comprehensive look at the role, impact, and benefits of a circular economy across the entire mining value chain.

The event will take place alongside International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) on October 29–30 at the ICC Sydney, bringing together experts and thought leaders in the mining sector for a dynamic exchange of ideas and best practices.

Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy is the world’s first and only conference with discussions on the global context of both process and product circularity in the mining industry’s supply chain.

Beacon Events event director Sherene Asnasyous said it is vital the industry understands the concept and advantages of circular economy, which extends beyond recycling.

“Circular economy principles are a strategic response to decarbonisation by reducing waste while creating value. In the mining industry, circularity requires a systems-wide change throughout all stages, starting at the design phase of mine development to implementing new extraction, processing and logistics strategies, and extending the life of extracted minerals to generate long-term sustainability,” Asnasyous said.

“There is no other event in the market that focuses on circularity across the full mining value chain.”

The inaugural Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy conference program is designed to help not only mining producers, but also their suppliers, partners and customers.

“The conference agenda echoes the importance of industry collaboration in achieving full circularity. Mining companies of all sizes, as well as their supply chains, will benefit from the conference to better understand the roles they play in a circular value supply stream,” Asnasyous said.

“Delegates will have the opportunity to hear from international and local speakers who will share examples of circularity applications in the mining industry, while generating tangible economic benefits.”

With expert-led sessions, the conference will cover best practices in the mining and metals sectors, including the commercialisation of remining waste, recycling metals, mine rehabilitation, community engagement, and the role of technology in circularity.

