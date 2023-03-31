AusIMM’s inaugural Mineral Resource Estimation Conference will run from May 24–25, showcasing the best practice in the industry.

AusIMM hosts a number of key conferences throughout the year, but none go so far into the world of minerals than the aptly named Mineral Resource Estimation Conference.

Held in Perth from May 24–25 and attracting resource geologists from across Australasia, the conference aims to showcase best practice, case studies and research on mineral resource estimation and the software applications it requires.

This year’s session topics will include 3D geological and estimation domain modelling, geostatistical analysis, estimation, validation, and risk analysis and reporting.

And as always, AusIMM will welcome a host of keynote speakers, including director and consulting engineer Dr Isobel Clark, Amira Global managing director and chief executive officer Dr Jacqui Coombes, and SRK Consulting (UK) managing director Tim Lucks.

Another keynote speaker for this year’s conference is Aline Cote, industrial lead of zinc and lead at Glencore, whose keynote address will be centred on the importance of resource calculation in corporate decision-making.

Cote began her journey in the mining world when she was in university, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in science (geology) from the University of Quebec in 1998. From there, she completed post-graduate training at Laurentian University and received an MBA from the University of Quebec in 2008.

“I always knew that I was attracted by science at a very young age. What I discovered later in life was that I was more attracted to the ‘non-living’ aspects of science,” Cote told Australian Mining. “By deduction, that pushed me into geology and mining.”

Cote began her career as an exploration geologist with Noranda Inc. before becoming the first female chief geologist for Falconbridge, a Canadian-based miner.

“At the time, I actually didn’t realise that I was the first (female chief geologist), as the culture in Falconbridge was already very diverse,” Cote said. “It was only a couple of years later that I came to terms with this milestone and realised that it had paved the way for other females.

“It felt like I had helped advance something much bigger than myself.”

Cote became head of zinc mining technical services at Glencore in 2013, before being promoted to industrial lead for the zinc and lead department in 2020.

Cote said one of her biggest achievements was the development, implementation and support of “optimised mining selectivity models”, which has been the seed of the overall value-chain optimisation of the Glencore zinc and lead department.

“If I could go back in time and tell ‘university Aline’ that one day she would grow up to understand and influence the base metal business through the management of the biggest zinc producer in the world, I don’t think she would believe me,” Cote said.

A key feature of this year’s Mineral Resource Estimation Conference is the Parker Challenge.

Sponsored by Rio Tinto, the Parker Challenge aims to quantify the ‘between person variance’ or ‘pattern noise’ in resource estimation.

The challenge calls on all mineral resource estimators to create a classified model from the same base data sheet, with an aim to showcase the variability in contemporary mineral resource estimation.

And thanks to the major mining sponsor, the winner of the challenge will win $55,000.

Participants will be given a datasheet for Rio Tinto’s Hugo Dummett South, a polymetallic porphyry deposit. They will also receive basic background information, specifications for the final model, challenge instructions and entry requirements.

The estimates will be amalgamated and results compared, with the range of outcomes being presented during the conference to highlight how different estimations can be from the same data.

The Parker Challenge is named for the late Dr Harry Parker, a widely known and respected expert in the field of resource modelling and geostatistics. Parker passed away in 2019, but his legacy continues through events such as the Parker Challenge, which emphasises the preparation of resource models.

Attendees at the Mineral Resources Estimation Conference can expect a different experience to previous AusIMM conferences.

The technical committee has opted for an interactive style with more expert-led panel discussions and more time for questions.

In addition, the conference provides a space for the younger generation of resource estimators to showcase their skills and challenge established wisdom, while acknowledging the difficulties of consistency, repeatability and standardisation in technical execution.

“I’m looking forward to connecting with the newer generations coming into our business and attracting great and diversified talent,” Cote said.

This is one event that is not to be missed.

This feature appeared in the April 2023 issue of Australian Mining.