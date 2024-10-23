The joy of tailor-made products

Toshiba’s workshop in Winston Hills, New South Wales. Image: Toshiba

For over 40 years, customisation has been the cornerstone of Toshiba’s low-voltage motor offerings in the Australian market.

The Toshiba name is synonymous with quality and customisation.

With modern workshops staffed by skilled professionals, Toshiba consistently delivers site-specific motors for both safe and hazardous area applications.

The company’s advanced testing facilities and extensive local inventory give customers the assurance they need for peace of mind.

In the modern world, industries demand complex products that perform tasks efficiently and comply with stringent standards and regulations – and Toshiba’s low-voltage electric motors are no exception.

Every project presents unique challenges and site-specific requirements that must be met. Toshiba goes beyond standard practices and excels in creating motors that are truly site-specific.

This commitment ensures that most motors are customised to meet the demanding conditions of heavy industry and the mining environments, providing excellent performance, reliability, and longevity.

Toshiba handles most of the necessary modifications in-house, setting the company apart in the market.

With large motor modification workshops housed in both Sydney and Perth, Toshiba is well-placed to cater to the complex needs of its customers.

More than 80 per cent of Toshiba motors supplied in Australia are modified to meet specific requirements. The modification possibilities are virtually endless, from custom paint colours and additional thermistors to changing terminal box sides, enlarging terminal boxes, installing special flanges, or fitting rain hats.

As a key player in the hazardous area motor market, Toshiba is fully equipped to manufacture motors to meet various safety compliance standards, including non-sparking (Ex nA/ec), increased safety (Ex eb), dust excluding ignition proof (Ex tb), and flameproof (Ex d).

With certifications and audits from Australian and internationally accredited institutes, Toshiba’s qualified engineers and technicians have maintained an impressive record in the hazardous area motor market segment. And Toshiba’s commitment doesn’t stop there.

The company has established a state-of-the-art motor performance testing centre in Sydney, where low-voltage motors can be tested under load for various parameters, both with and without variable speed drives.

Since motors behave differently when connected to variable speed drives, these specialised tests reveal the true performance of motors in real-world situations – a service highly valued by Toshiba’s customers.

Toshiba’s dedication to the Australian market extends beyond supplying customised motors.

Given Toshiba motors are predominantly used in heavy industries that operate around the clock, after-sales service is critical. An hour of downtime in a remote mine can result in tens of thousands of dollars in losses.

To address emergencies such as these, Toshiba maintains a substantial stock of motors and spare parts in warehouses on both the east and west coasts of Australia.

With an emergency breakdown service team on standby, identical motors can be supplied in a very short time.

When it comes to customisation, Toshiba stands tall in the Australian motor market.

The company’s advanced testing facilities and extensive local stock ensure Toshiba customers enjoy peace of mind for years to come.

This feature appeared in the October 2024 issue of Australian Mining.