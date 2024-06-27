The importance of early engagement and investment in mining infrastructure

Infrastructure is arguably the backbone of the mining industry. Without it, transporting extracted materials is impossible, making it a critical investment.

Martinus, Australia’s largest privately owned rail infrastructure company, provides comprehensive rail solutions from pit to port and client, offering a full logistics solution makes the entire supply chain more efficient.

“Early engagement is key,” Martinus strategy and development general manager Jonathon Shwabsky said.

“By involving Martinus at the feasibility stage, we act as a partner, not just a contractor, providing realistic cost plans and thorough feasibility studies.”

Martinus gets its hands dirty in early contractor involvement, offering tailored solutions and detailed design evaluations.

The company assists miners in evaluating greenfield alignments and revitalising brownfield projects, helping them make informed decisions.

“Rail infrastructure is often overlooked due to its complexity and significant investment,” Shwabsky said.

“But our expertise allows us to develop the most efficient strategies, ensuring smooth and effective project execution.

“We also offer a unique infrastructure financing, construction and ownership platform called InfraPay that can potentially convert capex to opex, releasing capital and enabling build-now-pay-later solutions.”

By investing in long-term infrastructure, Martinus helps mining companies achieve their goals efficiently. Its commitment to shared investment and a partnership approach ensures that Martinus is not just a contractor, but a valuable ally in the mining industry.

“Infrastructure is the winning piece of the investment puzzle in mining,” Shwabsky said.

“With Martinus, you’re not just building railways; you’re building the future of mining logistics.”

By partnering with Martinus, mining companies can expect to see significant improvements in their supply chains, leading to increased profitability and sustainability.

Martinus’ expertise and commitment make it the ideal partner for any mining operation looking to invest in infrastructure.