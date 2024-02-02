The high demand for quality wear parts

Geographe’s enhanced performance range minimises operational costs. Image: Geographe

Geographe supports mining clients around the world by optimising mobile fleet efficiencies while minimising operational costs through its enhanced performance parts and solutions.

Through collaboration with Australian and international miners, Geographe addresses unique site challenges by innovating and enhancing OEM (original equipment manufacturer) components.

“We listened closely to the concerns presented by mine sites and wanted to create a way of solving OEM-related supply and quality issues through the co-existent use of our enhanced performance (EP) parts and specialised tooling solutions,” Geographe project manager – international and business development Stuart Pernich told Australian Mining.

Geographe’s global commitment has played a crucial role in enhancing mining operations in North-East Asia, Africa, and North and South America over the past 12 months.

“What we have been experiencing, especially in the Americas, is incredibly high demand for parts to be of better quality, outperform the OEM by a substantial margin, be delivered in full and on time, and be of significantly better value,” Geographe senior vice president – sales and business development Andrew Lindsay told Australian Mining.

“Geographe is helping by physically meeting with the stakeholders of the sites, listening closely to their challenges and concerns, and matching them with our EP solutions that are now being manufactured and warehoused in the Americas. This provides swift delivery of high-quality Australian-designed solutions, addressing their needs effectively.”

Geographe’s EP parts have also been instrumental in preventing premature equipment failure in North-East Asia, particularly the top hat bush, a custom solution engineered to enhance the original product design and strength of the thrust plate and bush arrangement in Hitachi excavators.

This enhanced component provides extended durability and reduces machine downtime through its single-piece design, ultimately extending equipment longevity.

“A Tier-1 miner approached us 13 years ago reporting premature failure in the standalone bush and thrust plate in the EX3600,” Geographe international customer relationship manager Jansen Lie told Australian Mining.

“Through our metallurgical analysis, we found that traditional OEM parts easily wear off due to the soft material.

“We created the top hat bush by combining the bush and thrust plate into one and implementing grease grooving to provide superior lubrication. We have effectively eliminated the need for hot works when installing the part, reducing high-risk work and machine downtime.”

While Geographe’s increasing international success has facilitated the establishment of new partnerships with international mine sites, the rising demand for local distribution locations has prompted the company to further expand its strategic stock-holding locations.

“We want international customers to feel completely supported, knowing that if they need a Geographe part or tool, that there is one nearby,” Pernich said.

“Being able to supply our EP and specialised tooling range to our growing international customers enables them to optimise small and large OEM machinery to not only last longer, but also operate at peak efficiency by reducing both downtime and costs for clients.”

Looking for a tailored solution to your mine site challenge? Partner with Geographe to optimise your mine operations.

This feature appeared in the February 2024 issue of Australian Mining.