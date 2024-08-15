The hidden costs of LV maintenance

Image: Autoline

When it comes to maintaining a fleet of light vehicles (LV) for mining operations, the unit cost of individual parts is just the tip of the iceberg.

Site assets are expensive, and owners/operators want to ensure they’re getting a return on investment.

The goal of any maintenance team within the industry can be boiled down to the following core function – ensure assets are operational at the lowest cost possible.

What often happens as a result is a hyper-sensitivity to unit costs of individual parts. This isn’t surprising, as the unit cost is sitting in plain sight, staring everyone in the face.

It’s always the prime suspect, guilty until proven innocent. But what about the hidden costs of fleet maintenance?

Frequency of breakdowns

The ever-increasing cost of labour on site

Vehicle up-time vs down-time

Asset lifespan

Admin hours required to properly manage inventory

Autoline considers all the above in its approach to LV maintenance, which has gained the company a strong reputation among mine owners and operators in the process.

Sure, cheap parts look like a win on the balance sheet, but the negative implications of poor-quality parts end up costing you down the track. Autoline focuses on parts that last longer.

It’s quite simple, parts that last longer need replacing less frequently.

Longer lasting parts not only save money due to the reduced frequency of purchasing the part itself, but also when factoring in the reduced labour hours of the fitters tasked with that job.

Autoline has become known for its range of high-spec parts designed specifically for mining LV’s – known as its ‘TAKEO’ brand.

The company doesn’t shy away from the fact that some competitors might have them beat on unit price, because that isn’t what Autoline built the TAKEO brand on.

Through TAKEO, Autoline aims to supply parts that meet the specs required for individual sites, often exceeding the spec available on the market elsewhere.

Rather than fixating on a buy and sell price, Autoline works with its clients to tailor each individual part to the demands of their specific environment.

The company works with maintenance teams and fitters to extend the lifespan of its parts and therefore its vehicles, resulting in huge financial wins when attributed to multiple assets across multiple sites.

