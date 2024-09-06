The future of motor technology

Image: WEG

With the increasing demand for a greener, cleaner environment, the need for higher efficiency motors has never been more important.

The traditional squirrel cage induction motors are reaching their maximum efficiency design capabilities, and new motor technology is required for our growing industries.

As such, after much dedication to research and development since 2021, WEG’s latest motor technology has blossomed into a full-grown product line: The W23 Sync+ (IE5) and W23 Sync+ ULTRA (IE6). This new line perfectly aligns with WEG’s global commitment to “Driving efficiency and sustainability”.

In contrast to the traditional squirrel cage induction motors, the W23 platform combines permanent magnet (PM) and synchronous reluctance (SynRM) technologies to deliver optimum efficiency through strategically placed magnets on the rotor, creating its own magnetic field without the need of induced currents.

This results in reduced electrical losses, increased motor efficiency and power factor. An important advantage to consider is the high power factor which allows for lower installation costs, and which can reduce the size of the variable frequency drive required. In addition, with no joule losses in the rotor, the bearing temperature is reduced, increasing bearing life and consequently reducing overall maintenance.

With the biggest range on the market, the W23 Sync+ is available from 0.75kW to 650kW in frames IEC 80 to 450 (and NEMA equivalents) and it doesn’t stop there. For special applications, the W23 Sync+ design can be extended up to 1250 kW and is also available for hazardous area Exec.

While induction motors present an increase of losses by 20 per cent when subjected to speed and load variations, the W23 Sync+ under the same conditions maintains its high performance and can operate with constant torque at low speeds without the need for forced ventilation or oversizing.

Furthermore, the W23 Sync+ comes in the same frame as the IE3 making it easily interchangeable with existing installations, ideal for a range of applications including pumps, compressors, fans and conveyors.

In conjunction with the product, WEG has provided supplementary software tools that can calculate the total reduction of the carbon emissions of the W23 Sync+ when compared to IE3 Squirrel cage and energy cost saving calculator.

WEG is committed to developing more efficient and sustainable solutions, reducing the consumption of raw materials, and creating high-technology products that minimise environmental impacts and help lower greenhouse gas emissions.

It is estimated around 40 per cent of global energy demand is from industrial motors, and the conversion to the W23 Sync+ IE5 and W23 Sync+ ULTRA is a start to a brighter future.