The future of mining is electric: Discover the Sandvik rotary iE drills

The Sandvik rotary iE series. Image: Sandvik

Sandvik is redefining rotary drilling with its groundbreaking rotary iE series, delivering a leap forward in productivity, efficiency, and sustainability for surface mining.

With 95 per cent energy efficiency and triple the service life of diesel-powered alternatives, these electric drills lower maintenance costs, minimise breakdowns, and create healthier work environments through reduced heat, vibration, and noise.

“Sandvik iE-series drill rigs use the same modular platform as our diesel-powered rotary rigs but with the added environmental benefits of electrification,” Sandvik Mining product manager rotary drills Nellaiappan Subbiah said.

“We now also offer customers the ability to convert a diesel-powered unit to a fully electrified version in the field. These innovative drills deliver superior performance, reliability and sustainability in the most demanding mining conditions.”

Powered by robust electric power groups that meet the demands of high-altitude applications, the Sandvik iE drill rigs boast a sophisticated electric system that incorporates a soft starter to help reduce impact on the mine’s power grid, preventing disruptions to other equipment.

The multi-voltage and multi-frequency electric motors offer outstanding flexibility, while the optional cable reels ensure ample capacity for connecting to the mine substation. Additionally, operators benefit from the familiar DRi control system used across all Sandvik i-series rotary drills, simplifying training and operation.

Backed by Sandvik’s expert aftermarket support and service, the rotary iE series integrates seamlessly into existing operations, ensuring a smooth transition to low-carbon production with minimal disruption.

The rotary iE series reflects Sandvik’s commitment to innovation that advances safety, productivity, and environmental performance.

To learn more about the Sandvik rotary iE drill series, visit the Sandvik website.

