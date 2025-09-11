The countdown is on for AIMEX

AIMEX will take place in South Australia for the first time in 2025. Image: Prime Creative Media

The mining world is getting ready to descend on Adelaide, with Asia-Pacific’s International Mining Exhibition (AIMEX) 2025 just two weeks away.

From 23–25 September, Australia’s longest running mining event will bring together over 5000 decision-makers, more than 230 exhibitors, and attendees from 30+ countries for three days of connection, innovation and insight.

Held across three iconic venues – Adelaide Showground, Adelaide Oval, and the National Wine Centre – AIMEX 2025 is the largest event of its kind in the region. It offers an unparalleled platform for showcasing technology, exploring critical issues, and building relationships that drive the future of mining.

Prime Creative Media events – general manager Siobhan Rocks said the buzz is building ahead of the event’s inaugural Adelaide iteration.

“With just two weeks to go, we’re seeing all the pieces come together,” Rocks said. “Whether you’ve attended before or this is your first time, this event is one you won’t want to miss.

Thought leadership at the core

Rocks said that this year’s AIMEX brings the best of worlds: the energy of the exhibition and a carefully curated conference program full of value.

On top of a massive 17,250m² expo floor packed with new technologies and hands-on demonstrations, AIMEX 2025 will also host a thought-leading conference program featuring voices from government, global majors, and next-gen innovators across two massive stages.

“We’ve raised the bar with content that cuts through the noise – practical, forward-looking, and designed to give our audience a competitive edge,” Rocks said.

Attendees can expect to hear directly from leaders shaping the future of mining, including:

Hon. Tom Koutsantonis MP – Minister for Infrastructure and Transport; Minister for Energy and Mining

The South Australian Chamber of Mines & Energy (SACOME) interim chief executive officer Nicola McFarlane

BHP group procurement officer Rashpal Bhatti

Department for Energy and Mining chief executive Paul Martyn

Andromeda acting chief executive officer Sarah Clarke

Magnetite Mines managing director Tim Dobson

BHP head of energy carbon and technology analysis Lee Levkowitz

Department for Energy and Mining- mineral systems & resources manager Carmen Krapf

RCOE resource innovation & partnerships manager Jason Sharam

Lincoln Minerals chief executive officer Jonothan Trewartha

Network across Adelaide’s most iconic locations

AIMEX 2025 goes beyond the show floor to offer a packed program of premium networking events, designed to help attendees connect meaningfully throughout the week:

Welcome event

September 22, 5:00pm – 7:00pm | National Wine Centre

Sponsored by Motion Australia, this event kicks off AIMEX with a relaxed evening of drinks and conversation. It’s a chance for exhibitors and partners to reconnect and set the tone before the exhibition officially opens.

Networking evening

September 23, 5:00pm – 7:00pm | Atrium, Adelaide Showground

Hosted at the end of day one and sponsored by Tricab, this gathering creates a space for delegates to meet potential clients, exchange ideas, and strengthen industry ties.

Australian Mining Prospect Awards

September 24, 7:00pm – 11:00pm | Adelaide Oval

For the first time ever, the mining industry’s most prestigious awards night is moving to South Australia. This high-profile event celebrates excellence across the sector and adds a night of glamour and recognition to the AIMEX calendar.

With 70 per cent of Australia’s top mining companies already registered to attend, AIMEX 2025 is the definitive event to connect with the entire mining value chain.

Rocks said that if the energy across the industry is saying anything, it’s that AIMEX 2025 is an event not to be missed.

“There’s a real shift happening – and it’s happening at AIMEX. Miss this one, and you’re not just skipping an event, you’re missing the moment,” Rocks said.

“The industry only comes together like this once every two years – and from what we’re seeing already, this is the one people will be talking about.”

Last chance to register

Registration for AIMEX is free, and if you register before midnight Friday September 12, you’ll go in the draw to win one of two $500 Luxury Escapes vouchers.

Register now at: aimex.com.au/attend