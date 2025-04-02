The benefits of electric fleet transportation in the mining industry

VDI Australia is at the forefront of supporting the transition to electric transportation. Image: VDI Australia

From electrification to route optimisation, mining operators – alongside partners like VDI Australia – are finding new ways to make workforce and material transport more sustainable.

Electrification is more than just an industry buzzword.

With mining operators increasingly looking to find new ways to make transportation more sustainable – whether through electrification, route optimisation or smarter fleet management – the push for electric vehicles (EVs) has never been stronger.

While much of the industry’s focus has been on cutting emissions from haulage fleets, workforce transport presents an immediate opportunity to enhance sustainability goals, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.

Battery-electric buses are emerging as a strong option for workforce transportation, offering mining operators a cost-effective way to decrease emissions while maintaining operational efficiency.

While many in the industry are still using traditional diesel coaches to ferry their workers to and from an operation, the momentum to shift to cleaner, greener methods is building with companies already looking at the myriad ways electric transportation can be added to their repertoires.

As mining operators explore these options, VDI Australia, the national distributor of Yutong buses, is at the forefront of supporting the transition, providing proven zero-emission solutions through its partnership with Yutong.

“We’re seeing more mining operators take real steps towards electrification, not just discussing it as a future possibility,” Yutong Bus Centre WA general manager Mike Kennedy told Australian Mining. “With the right technology and support, battery-electric buses are already proving to be a practical and scalable solution for workforce transport in mining.”

But every mine is unique, with different operational needs. This is something mines must consider when pursuing EV solutions.

“The transition to electric workforce transport in mining isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution – it’s about matching the right technology to operational needs,” Northfleet managing director Toby Hagen told Australian Mining.

“For sites with shorter daily travel distances, EV coaches are proving to be a strong alternative, and we’re already seeing promising uptake from Tier 1 clients.”

Northfleet believes the shift towards greener transportation must be weighed with the ability to address practical challenges like comfort and reliability.

“While we always aim to reduce operational costs, enhance employee safety, lower carbon emissions and improve overall efficiency, customer comfort is just as important,” Hagen said.

“The temperature in the Pilbara regularly reaches over 40°C, so the need for reliable air-conditioning is paramount. We also don’t want to miss any runs and leave the team waiting for transportation, so reliability is another major consideration.”

Northfleet has been working with VDI to action a shift into EV coaches. VDI has found that the mining industry is actively evaluating electric workforce transport as a key consideration for the here and now, not just the future, and having the right features is vital.

Safety features like lane-departure warnings and fatigue-monitoring systems are becoming non-negotiables for miners – and they come standard in Yutong’s battery-electric buses.

Kennedy agrees that reliability and safety are just as important as sustainability when mining operators consider electrification.

“Beyond emissions reductions, reliability is a top priority for mining operators considering EV transport,” Kennedy said.

“With Yutong’s Vehicle+ (V+) telematics system, operators can track vehicle performance remotely and receive instant alerts if an issue arises. This helps prevent unexpected downtime and ensures workforce transport runs efficiently – critical factors for the demanding conditions of mining operations.”

It’s not just Northfleet that has taken up the call to switch to EVs. Major companies like Rio Tinto and its services partner Sodexo are also on board.

“Introducing the Pilbara’s first electric bus through a joint investment with Rio Tinto Iron Ore was a bold step towards a more sustainable mining sector,” Sodexo managing director Keith Weston told Australian Mining.

“After 18 months of testing and learning, we are now exploring opportunities to expand our EV fleet, further driving innovation in support of Sodexo and Rio Tinto’s sustainable business goals.”

With majors like Rio Tinto at the helm, it’s becoming increasingly clear that EVs are the future of mine site transportation. And while barriers still exist to getting all miners to rely 100 per cent on EVs, companies like Northfleet and industry partners such as VDI Australia are actively working to make the transition both viable and scalable.

“Electric transportation is the future, and we take it very seriously,” Hagen said. “The world is moving to a net-zero milestone and as a consumer of diesel we need to move with the social, environmental and community expectations around net-zero.

Kennedy agrees that industry momentum is growing, with an increasing number of mining operators seeing electrification as more than just an experiment.

“As mining companies accelerate their transition to cleaner transport solutions, VDI Australia is committed to ensuring they have the right technology and support to make it work,” he said. “With growing interest from major operators, we see electric workforce transport as a defining shift for the industry. The time to act is now.”

This feature appeared in the April 2025 issue of Australian Mining.