The AIRCUBE: A mine site’s best friend

Atlas Copco is helping miners overcome air compressor challenges with the AIRCUBE.

Compressed air plays an essential role in powering equipment and improving safety outcomes in the Australian mining industry.

Understanding the challenges of securely storing and operating compressed air on mine sites, Atlas Copco developed the AIRCUBE, a modular, containerised compressor room designed to overcome the limitations of traditional plant infrastructure.

The AIRCUBE was created to provide a flexible, efficient solution for sites where building permanent plant rooms is impractical or cost prohibitive.

“Suitable covered areas or plant rooms are not always available to house compressors, blowers, or gas generation equipment close to applications,” Atlas Copco product manager Dilllon Smith told Australian Mining.

“The AIRCUBE is a modular solution that safely contains and protects your compressed air equipment in any location or environment without the need for new or upgraded plant rooms, removing cost and safety implications.”

Available in 20-foot or 40-foot models, the AIRCUBE can be adapted to each site’s specific requirements.

“An AIRCUBE is selected by Atlas Copco’s engineering team based on the compressed air equipment required to meet a site’s flow and pressure needs,” Smith said.

“All other design, cooling, and safety requirements for the AIRCUBE can then be tailored to meet your specific site regulations and expectations.”

As sustainability becomes an ever-increasing focus for the mining industry, the AIRCUBE rises to the task by removing the need to build permanent facilities. This minimises material transport, labour, and site disruptions, limiting a site’s carbon footprint.

Atlas Copco also selects and implements the latest technology to ensure the AIRCUBE keeps pace with industry trends and always meets sites’ unique efficiency and operational requirements.

The AIRCUBE is versatile in other ways, too.

“A standard AIRCUBE can function reliably in temperatures from 0°C to 45°C,” Atlas development manager Roshan Kumbla told Australian Mining.

“However, as an option, we can also design it to withstand very extreme ambient conditions from -40°C to +45°C (even to -50°C to +50°C upon demand).”

Smart technology enhances the AIRCUBE’s appeal, with Atlas Copco offering advanced central controllers, such as the Optimizer 4.0, to optimise compressed air systems.

Integrated digital solutions enable remote monitoring and real-time operational feedback via SCADA or Ethernet networks, improving maintenance schedules and minimising downtime.

“Network feedback is also available via a SCADA or industrial Ethernet network to suit the site’s specific communication system,” Smith said. “This provides valuable real-time data of the equipment’s operation.”

Compared to traditional compressor rooms, the AIRCUBE offers significantly reduced installation times and costs.

Designed, built, and tested to meet precise specifications, the AIRCUBE arrives ready for operation. This eliminates production disruptions caused by site construction and delivers immediate benefits in cost-effectiveness and productivity.

Customisation is a cornerstone of the AIRCUBE’s design. Clients can select from features such as dust trap filtration for dusty environments, special paints for corrosive atmospheres, fire alert systems, or additional service doors.

Mining clients have embraced the AIRCUBE for its operational efficiency, cost-saving capabilities, and environmental benefits, with early adopters experiencing notable productivity and sustainability improvements.

All in all, the AIRCUBE is a modular, itinerant all-in-one solution that safely houses compressed air equipment.

“It can be designed to meet the specific environmental and safety requirements of your site, while providing the quality compressed air or industrial gases you expect of Atlas Copco,” Smith said.

“For a seamless, sustainable approach to compressed air needs, the AIRCUBE is an unmatched asset for Australian mining operations.”

For those interested in experiencing the AIRCUBE first-hand, Atlas Copco offers a virtual tour showcasing its key features and product layout. A user-friendly selector tool helps clients easily configure and customise an AIRCUBE to fit their site’s specific requirements.

With its versatility, reliability and plug-and-play functionality, the AIRCUBE is setting a new standard for compressed air solutions in the Australian mining industry.

This feature appeared in the March 2025 issue of Australian Mining.