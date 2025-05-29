The AIMEX Mining Pavilion, brought to you by BHP

AIMEX’s free-to-attend conference will examine the trends shaping the mining industry. Image: Prime Creative Media

Asia-Pacific’s International Mining Exhibition (AIMEX) has welcomed BHP as the naming rights sponsor of the 2025 AIMEX Mining Pavilion.

The inaugural AIMEX in South Australia will focus on facilitating engagement opportunities with top-tier industry leaders.

For the first time in history, AIMEX will present this dedicated showcase, bringing delegates face-to-face with the industry heavyweights shaping the future of mining.

In addition to its naming rights sponsorship, BHP will be a key highlight in the AIMEX Mining Pavilion, underscoring its established operations and significance as a major player in the region.

Representatives from the global mining powerhouse will also contribute thought-leading content and insight to AIMEX’s comprehensive conference program.

This will be an opportunity for attendees to hear first-hand from the mining giant on the challenges and trends affecting the industry, and the innovations shaping the future of mining.

Other industry heavyweights Boss Energy and Magnetite Mines have also locked in their participation at the Mining Pavilion and will also be contributing expertise to the event’s conference agenda.

Prime Creative Media marketing manager of mining events Rebecca Todesco said AIMEX 2025 is committed to attracting the best in the business to spark great conversations and open real ways to connect.

“The AIMEX 2025 Mining Pavilion gives key mining companies a dedicated space to showcase their initiatives and engage with the community and industry,” Todesco said.

“These are some of the industry’s most prominent contributors and we are excited to welcome these organisations and provide them with a platform to highlight their contributions to the industry and communicate their initiatives and advancements.

“We are thrilled to welcome BHP as a sponsor of AIMEX’s Mining Pavilion. With its significant footprint and longstanding leadership in the industry, we are excited to platform and showcase the important contributions BHP continues to make in their industry.”

Register now for your chance to connect with experts and innovators and gain insight from industry leaders at AIMEX 2025.

AIMEX 2025 will take place at Adelaide Showground from 23-25 September. Registrations are open at aimex.com.au/getinvolved