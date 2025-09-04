Testing confirms Greenvale’s confidence in Oasis uranium project

Uranium. Image: RHJ/stock.adobe.com

Greenvale Energy’s maiden drilling program at its Oasis uranium project in Queensland has shown strong potential, with high-grade uranium mineralisation returned from both laboratory chemical assays and spectral gamma logging.

The company said that spectral gamma logging has confirmed the continuity of high-grade uranium mineralisation intersected in the first drill hole, verified via laboratory chemical assay, demonstrating that high-grade mineralisation extends both at depth and along strike.

Assays from drill hole 25GRV01 returned 9m at 758 parts per million (ppm) uranium oxide (U 3 O 8 ) from 40m downhole (25GRV01), including 1m at 1637ppm U 3 O 8 from 40m down-hole, and 1m at 1466ppm U 3 O 8 from 47m downhole.

Greenvale also intersected 0.5m at 2828ppm U 3 O 8 from spectral gamma logs at 25GRV01.

Greenvale chief executive officer Alex Cheeseman said the initial results have reinforced the company’s confidence in the potential of the Oasis uranium project.

“The strong correlation between the available historical data, field-based logging, spectral gamma logging and the assay results from 25GRV01 clearly demonstrate the quality of the deposit and its excellent growth potential,” Cheeseman said.

“The depth extension achieved by drill-hole 25GRV03 is an excellent outcome and provides us with an immediate opportunity to further test depth targets along strike.

“Assay results are still pending for nine drill holes, and we plan to conduct another round of spectral gamma logging at the conclusion of the current program.

“This is an outstanding start to Greenvale’s first-ever uranium drilling program in Australia, and we are looking forward to continuing to build momentum as a successful uranium explorer and developer.”

Greenvale’s deep drilling extends to depths below 300m. The deposit is still open down dip and future exploration is planned that will test the open-ended potential along strike to the north and south.

The Oasis uranium project covers an area of 90 square kilometres in north Queensland, 250km west of Townsville, entirely within the Lynd Station pastoral lease.

Historical exploration in the 1970s and the early 2000s established the geological framework and confirmed the presence of uranium mineralisation.

Greenvale’s 2025 maiden drill program was designed to confirm historical exploration results and test for extensions at depth and along strike. The drilling program commenced in late July 2025.

