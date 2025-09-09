Terrain Tamer to release Fortified Parts range at IMARC

The Fortified Parts range will be unveiled at IMARC. Image: Terrain Tamer

With over 55 years of experience in researching, developing, testing and perfecting solutions for 4WD operators, Terrain Tamer has built a reputation for producing high-quality 4WD parts. Its catalogue now includes more than 60,000 parts, almost all of which are designed to meet or exceed original equipment (OE) standards.

That legacy of development has now been taken to the next level with the launch of the Terrain Tamer Fortified Parts range.

This extensive and growing range includes suspension, brake and clutch solutions, radiators, belts, hoses, filters, sealed alternators and tail-shafts. Each component in the Fortified Parts line has been carefully engineered to exceed OE specifications, meeting the demands of heavy-duty 4WD operators working in the harshest environments.

The inspiration for the Fortified Parts range came from the challenges faced by mine operators, as well as those in agriculture, emergency services and other fleets, whose vehicles often endure extreme conditions. These challenges frequently result in costly downtime and higher parts replacement needs.

Drawing on decades of industry experience, Terrain Tamer has developed fortified solutions such as parabolic leaf springs, brake pads, radiators, Kevlar clutches, sealed alternators, bearing kits, intercooler hoses and drive belts. Each has been specifically designed to address the most common and costly issues operators face.

Already, Terrain Tamer’s parabolic leaf springs and radiators have undergone successful trials and received approval for use at major mine sites in Australia and overseas. The Fortified Parts range is also being recognised for its potential benefits to workshops and light vehicle fleets.

While Terrain Tamer parts are already available, the official launch of the Fortified Parts range will take place at the IMARC Expo in Sydney, from 21–23 October 2025, at stand R01. Members of the brand’s management team will be on hand to discuss the strengths, features and benefits the range brings to the industry.

For more information, visit terraintamer.com.