Terrain Tamer South America going from strength to strength

Terrain Tamer general manager Brent Hutchinson with the South American team at their recent grand opening celebration.

Terrain Tamer’s South American branch in Santiago, Chile, has seen record growth in April and May, following an official opening event earlier this year.

After opening in early 2023 as the 18th location for the company, the Chilean Terrain Tamer team have spent the past two years building a customer base for the 55-year-old 4WD parts brand in the region.

Despite geographical distance from the Terrain Tamer headquarters in Melbourne, as well as obvious language differences, South America has proven a successful market due to a similar reliance on heavy duty vehicles, a strong mining industry and a shared passion for 4WDriving.

Terrain Tamer’s presence as an exhibitor at key mining trade fairs and expos such as Expomin in Chile, Arminera in Argentina, and the upcoming Perumin in Peru and large automotive events such as Motortec has proven essential to strengthening the brand’s network and growth throughout the LATAM (Latin America) region, and has been a core driver in creating business relationships with stockists and brand ambassadors in the area.

A strong relationship with Austrade and the Victorian Government has also complemented this, with the State Government hosting pavilions and dedicated hubs and spaces at these events providing business development opportunities and activities, as well as an attractive platform for showcasing Terrain Tamer’s strengthened and reinforced 4WD parts solutions for mining, tactical fleets, and other 4×4 applications.

Terrain Tamer’s 60,000 strong catalogue is now sold into over 80 countries and includes heavy duty, fortified parts for suspension, brakes, clutch, engine, electrical, cooling and more.

The team’s hard work over these infancy years has now started to see results, with a record-breaking month in April quickly being surpassed by May’s sales, and year-on-year growth already forecast to be over 50 per cent by the end of 2025.

Earlier this year, the branch celebrated their growth with an official opening party attended by 4WD industry stalwart John ‘Roothy’ Rooth and Australian trade and investment commissioner to Chile and Peru Alvin D’Almeida, both of whom met with various attendees, made up of business owners and 4WD enthusiasts from the brands local customer base.

The Victorian Government’s senior trade and investment director for Latin America Natalia Gorrõno has worked closely with Terrain Tamer’s Chilean team, headed up by manager Simon Torrealba, and has been impressed by this growth.

“Terrain Tamer has been the fastest-growing company we’ve had the pleasure of working with in recent years,” Gorrõno said. “The growth achieved has been impressive.”

Terrain Tamer will be exhibiting at the upcoming Perumin Expo in September 2025.

