Terrain Tamer opens in the US

Terrain Tamer US manager Georg Esterer with Don Kyatt managing director Frank Hutchinson (L) and Don Kyatt general manager Brent Hutchinson (R). Image: Don Kyatt Group

The Don Kyatt Group is proud to announce they have taken its Terrain Tamer 4WD Parts and Flashlube brands to North America.

Terrain Tamer’s journey has been one of growth, across its entire time in business, since first opening in 1969, in Melbourne’s south east certainly, but particularly over the past five years, which has seen them not only open a second Papua New Guinean location in Lae, and its 10th Australian location with a branch in Townsville. also successfully expand into new markets in the capitals of Cape Town, South Africa and Santiago, Chile.

In late 2024, Don Kyatt then expanded into the biggest international market yet, with its ninth and newest site, the ninth internationally, expanding into the US, with a warehouse in Stockton, California, a short drive inland from San Francisco.

Former operator of Californian business Cruiser Brothers Georg Esterer, a Terrain Tamer reseller for the past 10 years, has take the helm as manager of the branch, and will use his and his team’s extensive industry knowledge and connections to help build the brand throughout the North American region.

Esterer has travelled to the brand’s head office in Melbourne for a week of on-site training with the Terrain Tamer’s management team, who have ensured he is well versed in the company culture and operations, and ready to adapt it to the local market he knows so well.

“We have had a number of wholesale customers in North America for almost 40 years, but to do our brand justice, with 60,000 lines, our own operation is required,” Terrain Tamer general manager Brent Hutchinson said.

“The US consistently has the third highest number of visitors to our website in the world, even though we have never been on the ground ourselves. It may seem strange after 55 years, but only now are we ready for the rapid product development that the US demands, as we need to adapt our offering for their car park.

“When we reached out to one of our distributors about being part of our journey, there was an instant ease that only comes with a natural fit. Georg, Roark, and their team have robust knowledge of the North American 4WD market, are rusted on to their customer base.

“We understand the challenge of taking an Australian brand into the American market but we are all excited by the work and adaption ahead of us.”

Along with Terrain Tamer’s 4WD Parts, the Californian warehouse will also stock the company’s Flashlube products, offering a range of lubricants, additives, grease, and preventative engine maintenance hardware such as diesel pre filters and catch cans.

The news of Don Kyatt’s expansion was marked with a visit from Victorian State Parliamentary Minister Melissa Horne, who visited the company’s head office, along with local government Minister Sara Connolly to congratulate company Managing Director and founder Frank Hutchinson and General Manager Brent Hutchinson on the announcement.

