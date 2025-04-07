Terrain Tamer officially opens South American branch

Image: Terrain Tamer

4WD parts brand Terrain Tamer has held an official opening event for its South American branch in Santiago, Chile, after spending almost two years building up a customer base.

With 4WD media stalwart, and long-time Terrain Tamer ambassador John “Roothy” Rooth already visiting the region for a personal motorcycle trip, the company took advantage of the timing, inviting representatives and decision makes from local workshops, mining companies, local media and influencers, as well as various other customers, who attended in droves despite the language barrier with the popular personality.

South American manager Simon Torrealba was on hand with his team to translate for attendees, who also enjoyed tours of the facility, Chilean food, Landcruiser displays and product demonstrations. Roothy was eventually only allowed to leave with a promise that he would return for a 4WD trip with his local fans.

Australian Trade and Investment Commissioner to Chile and Peru Alvin D’Almeida was also in attendance to perform the official opening duties, and praised the company for their “innovation, tenacity and willpower to reach out to the world”.

The sentiment was echoed by Terrain Tamer general manager Brent Hutchinson, who travelled from Australia to attend the event and conceded that the idea of opening in Chile was initially “a little bit scary” for the family-owned business, especially given the geographical distance and language differences, but acknowledged that the local culture, a similar reliance on heavy duty vehicles and a shared passion for 4WD driving had assisted with initial success.

Terrain Tamer’s Chilean branch opened in early 2023, as the 18th location for the brand, which also opened a North American location in Stockton, California in late 2024.

Since first opening in Melbourne in 1969, the company has grown to include a total of 19 branches, including international locations such as New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, France and South Africa, as well as throughout every state of Australia.