Terra Metals signs up geology and metallurgy leaders

Terra Metals Limited has appointed two seasoned technical leaders to support the continued development of the Dante multi-metals project in Western Australia.

Solomon Buckman will join as consulting chief geologist, while Evan Kirby has been appointed chief metallurgist.

Buckman is an economic and structural geologist with over 30 years of experience spanning mineral exploration, academic research, and consulting. He has previously led research in economic geology at the University of South Australia and the University of Wollongong.

As chief geologist, he will lead mineral system modelling across the complex Dante deposit, which features copper, gold, platinum group elements, vanadium, and titanium. Buckman will also manage structural geology and three-dimensional targeting for resource expansion, and plan a district-scale growth strategy across the 20km mineralised corridor.

Kirby joins Terra Metals with over 40 years of international experience across design, commissioning, optimisation and operational leadership. He has had a broad range of operations and process development responsibilities with Anglo Platinum, Rand Mines, and Impala Platinum.

As chief metallurgist, he will help to ensure Dante’s titanium-vanadium-iron and Ti-V-Fe and copper-nickel-cobalt-platinum group element processing pathways are advanced with world-class capability.

Terra chief executive officer and managing director Tom Line said the two high-calibre appointments were a strong endorsement of both the Dante project and the trajectory of the business.

“Sol and Evan bring decades of high-level experience directly relevant to unlocking the scale, value and commercial development pathways at Dante,” he said.

“Their appointments significantly strengthen Terra’s technical leadership as we advance from discovery success toward resource expansion and development.”

