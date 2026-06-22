Infill drilling in Western Australia continues to deliver for Terra Metals as the miner confirms continuity of high-grade copper-nickel-cobalt mineralisation.

The company has reported assay results from two reverse circulation (RC) drillholes at the southern end of the Southwest Discovery corridor, part of its Dante project in the West Musgrave region.

The holes, SWRC058 and SWRC033, were drilled to test continuity between the SW5 and SW6 discovery zones, with both intersecting broad zones of platinum-group metal (PGM)-copper-nickel-cobalt sulphide mineralisation.

SWRC058 returned 20 metres at 2.12 grams per tonne (g/t) platinum, palladium, and gold (PGE3), 0.16 per cent copper and 0.13 per cent nickel from 85 metres, including 2 metres at 9.74g/t PGE3, 0.19 per cent copper and 0.14 per cent nickel from 85 metres.

A further 3 metres at 2.66g/t PGE3, 0.40 per cent copper and 0.26 per cent nickel was also returned from 93 metres, while additional mineralised intervals were intersected below the main zone.

SWRC033 returned 22 metres at 1.21g/t PGE3 and 0.12 per cent copper from 66 metres, including 3 metres at 2.15g/t PGE3, 0.28 per cent copper and 0.15 per cent nickel from 85 metres.

The hole also returned a cobalt-rich interval of 5 metres at 1155 parts per million cobalt, 0.28 per cent copper, 0.23 per cent nickel and 0.10g/t PGE3 from 3 metres.

Terra Metals chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director Thomas Line said the latest assays were important in building confidence across the broader corridor.

“SWRC058 and SWRC033 are important results because they continue to demonstrate high-grade PGM-Cu-Ni-Co sulphide mineralisation within the corridor between the SW5 and SW6 discovery zones,” he said.

“Together with the recently reported SWRC051 pre-collar and SWDD011 results from the northern SW6 Prospect, every reported infill and extensional drillhole has successfully intersected sulphide mineralisation, strengthening our confidence that Southwest represents a large and growing magmatic sulphide system.”

The Southwest Discovery has now been defined over more than 950 metres of strike, about 650 metres across strike and at least 750 metres down-dip from surface, while remaining open along strike and at depth.

“What continues to stand out is the scale of the mineralised footprint that is emerging through drilling,” Line said.

“Southwest has now been defined over more than 950 metres of strike, approximately 650 metres across strike, and at least 750 metres of down-dip extent from surface, while remaining open along strike and at depth.

“Importantly, the majority of drillholes completed during the 2026 program remain pending assays, providing significant scope for further growth.”

Southwest sits outside Terra Metals’ existing 148-million-tonne Dante mineral resource, which contains PGM, gold, copper, titanium and vanadium mineralisation.

The company said the discovery represents a new mineralised corridor within the broader Jameson Layered Intrusion.

“Southwest sits outside our existing 148Mt Dante Mineral Resource and represents a new mineralised corridor within the broader Jameson Layered Intrusion,” Line said.

Terra Metals is continuing diamond drilling along the main Southwest Sulphide Zone and aims to report a maiden Southwest mineral resource estimate in the second half of 2026.

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