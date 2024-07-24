Temporary hybrid power: The smart choice for sustainable and cost-effective operations?

Coates' hybrid power system. Image: Coates

Coates Power and HVAC manager Kurt Edwards explains how hybrid power solutions can help construction and civil infrastructure companies make their operations greener – without making their budgets redder.

Traditionally, construction and industrial applications have relied on diesel- and petrol-powered generators on sites where access to power is limited or non-existent.

It’s been a tried-and-true formula for decades – so why are businesses increasingly looking for alternatives to this reliable technology?

Simply put, the reliability and affordability of fossil-fuel power comes at a cost to the environment.

And these days, sustainability is about more than just a cleaner conscience – it could be the difference between a contractor winning or losing a lucrative contract on a major civil project.

This is where temporary hybrid power systems can tip the scales for a business. Hybrid power systems combine renewable energy sources, such as solar power, with battery storage and backup diesel generators.

This combination aims to provide a reliable and efficient temporary power supply while producing less greenhouse gas emissions, less diesel particulate matter, less noise – with the added benefits of improved safety and reduced downtime.

According to Edwards the growth in this area of their hire business speaks to the importance of achieving better environmental outcomes for both Coates and its customers.

“By incorporating batteries and solar, hybrid systems can greatly reduce generator run times, resulting in far less diesel burned and saving literal tonnes of carbon from being emitted,” he said.

“It’s a crucially important space for Coates and the industry as a whole.”

The power of versatility

Coates’ comprehensive range of hybrid power solutions for hire covers a range of applications – on or off the grid – and can be tailored to suit the needs of a project or site.

“For off-grid use, we have a range of products that feature batteries,” Edwards said.

“Product selection depends on how much energy you intend to use and your requirement for renewable energy inputs.”

For smaller sites, Edwards recommends a basic 15kVA diesel lithium hybrid unit.

“These can be connected to remote solar skids or supplied without. Having the optional solar panels provides flexibility, particularly where footprint or shading is an issue. Even without the solar panels, battery hybrids provide benefits including reduced generator run time, quiet overnight operation and less diesel particulate pollutants,” he said.

For larger power requirements, Edwards suggests a fully integrated solar/battery/diesel unit.

“Available from 15kVA to 45kVA, the solar panels fold down for transport, so it’s as close as you’ll find to a plug and play option,” he said.

For customers seeking a scalable energy solution, Edwards recommends battery energy storage systems (BESS) set up in modular configurations.

Multiple BESS units can be combined to increase energy storage or output and provide greater flexibility with generator sizing. Solar can be bought in directly from panels or, in the case of larger installations, connected to the BESS via a solar inverter.

“One of the solar options we provide is a 5kW container-top module,” Edwards said.

“They can be easily transported, installed and configured to work with the battery systems, so providing 15kW of solar using three modules is quick, easy and compliments our BESS systems nicely.”

Coates’ hybrid power range is designed for flexibility and modularity, and solutions can be tailored to various load profiles and site layouts.

“If you have variable or low power requirements, batteries are a compelling option,” Edwards said. “Diesel generators do not work well at low output levels and reliability can be compromised. Batteries are indifferent to these conditions and provide quiet operation and improved fuel efficiencies.”

Portable buildings used in construction – such as lunch sheds, offices and ablutions – are the perfect use case.

“These have low power requirements at night and variable loads through the day,” Edwards said.

“Consider a building site operating from 7am to 4pm, if you need power overnight batteries can save you running a generator at night, sometimes an additional 15 hours per day. Those savings add up quickly.”

Saving the environment vs saving costs?

In many industries, sustainable solutions are often framed in terms of environmental benefits versus added cost. And given the price discrepancy between some traditional diesel-powered machinery and their shiny new battery-powered equivalents, it’s not hard to see why.

So, what’s the solution for those looking to reduce their environmental impact without breaking the bank?

Edwards says there’s more to the story: to get a proper perspective on how businesses can benefit from hybrid power solutions, he encourages customers to reframe how they calculate operational costs. Consider the whole operating cost, including energy costs for input.

“Equipment rental and fuel costs need to be considered together, like total cost of ownership or price per kilowatt-hour,” he said.

“Hybrid systems can cost two-to-three times more to buy, so they do attract a hire premium. However, there are operational cost savings for the life of your project.

“Over time, these savings compound and offset the rental costs, making hybrid power a compelling choice for longer-term projects.”

Edwards says a key part of his and his team’s role is in re-educating customers: not only in terms of budgeting for hybrid power solutions, but also the differences in how they are operated.

“Once configured, hybrid systems should be left powered ON so the generator can cycle, charging the batteries when required. We have found that old habits die hard in this area, and the result of switching off generators, can be flat batteries,” he said.

“There are also behavioural changes required to realise cost-savings potential. For instance, leaving the air conditioners running overnight in a site shed might mean that the generator runs, negating potential savings.”

But Edwards says customers aren’t expected to tackle these new challenges alone.

“Like any of our equipment, we maintain it while on-site and all of our hybrid power systems come with remote monitoring capabilities,” he said. “We keep an eye on how they are running to optimise performance, consult with customers when we see abnormal conditions and respond to any system-generated alerts.

“Reporting is key, and providing as much information as possible to customers will help them in their journey to reducing carbon emissions.”

