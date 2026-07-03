Telstra has reinforced the critical role digital infrastructure will play in the future of Australia’s mining industry, regional development and national productivity, highlighting why the Pilbara remains one of the most important regions in the country’s digital and economic transformation.

Speaking at last week’s Pilbara Summit summit, Telstra outlined how the Pilbara is not only at the heart of Australia’s resources economy, but increasingly central to the next era of digital capability.

As mining operations become more automated, data-driven and reliant on real-time decision making, resilient, secure and low-latency connectivity is becoming essential to safer operations, stronger productivity and long-term growth.

Telstra used its participation in the summit to highlight its investment in the region, including two new fibre routes across the Pilbara between Parry Range and Tom Price, and between Nullagine and Marble Bar. Together, these routes will provide around 380 kilometres of new fibre, delivering faster connectivity, greater redundancy and improved resilience for mining operations, local communities and essential services.

Telstra Enterprise head of secure networks Glen Tommy said the Pilbara provides a powerful example of why digital infrastructure can no longer be treated as background technology.

“The Pilbara is one of the most important regions in Australia’s economic future, and it is also becoming one of the most important regions in Australia’s digital future,” Tommy said.

He said that in a world shaped by AI, cloud and rising data demand, the quality of connectivity underpins innovation.

“As industries across the region adopt more automation, AI and real-time operations, the need for secure, resilient and high-performing connectivity only grows.

“Our participation in the Pilbara Summit reflects Telstra’s long-term commitment to investing in the infrastructure, partnerships and local capability that will help industry thrive, support regional communities and strengthen Australia’s productivity for the future.”

From autonomous robotics and remote monitoring through to industrial automation and mission-critical communications, advanced technologies only deliver their full value when they are supported by infrastructure designed for performance, security and resilience.

For the region, this investment is about more than operational efficiency. Stronger digital infrastructure can help improve service continuity, support community connectivity and create a more resilient foundation for regional growth.

For industry, it provides the confidence to adopt new technologies that can improve safety, worker well-being, efficiency and productivity.

And for Australia, it strengthens the infrastructure needed to support one of the nation’s most economically significant regions as it continues to lead in both resources and innovation.

There’s also the growing importance of integrated network design to support operations across Pilbara’s vast landmass. Rather than relying on a single form of connectivity, organisations are increasingly combining fibre, mobile and satellite technologies to create more adaptive and resilient environments. This approach allows operations to maintain connectivity across remote sites, extend coverage beyond traditional network limits and support a broader mix of use cases, from automated equipment through to workforce communications.

Through its infrastructure, facilities, services and local teams, Telstra said it is focused on helping industries and communities across the Pilbara stay connected to the opportunities ahead and play a leading role in shaping Australia’s digital future.

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