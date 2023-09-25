Teleo teams up with Position Partners

Position Partners has announced an agreement with Teleo, a US-based company building autonomous technology for heavy equipment.

Under the agreement, Position Partners will offer the full Teleo solution to customers and support sales, installation and training in all countries the company operates in.

“With ongoing labour and skills shortages in the construction sector, there is more work to be done than there are people to do it,” Position Partners chief executive officer Martin Nix said.

“Automation and remote-control solutions from Teleo will help our customers to increase productivity with one operator capable of operating multiple machines in a safer, more comfortable environment.”

Teleo co-founder and chief executive officer Vinay Shet said the company is excited to be partnering with Position Partners.

“We are delighted to announce our agreement with Position Partners,” Shet said. “Their skilled team will ensure the best outcomes for our mutual customers as they deploy Teleo’s cutting-edge supervised autonomy solution.”

Teleo’s system can be retrofit to any make and model of machine and includes the company’s proprietary software, a remote command centre to operate the equipment, and a robust mesh network to enable two-way communication between the command centre and machines.