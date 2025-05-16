Tecpro Australia acquires Qwater

Image: Tecpro Australia

Tecpro Australia has announced the acquisition of the Qwater specialised water cannon product range and trademark, effective May 1, 2025.

This strategic move sees Tecpro expanding into the manufacturing space of high-performance water cannon solutions for heavy industry, mining, and dust suppression applications.

With a strong legacy built over 14 years, Qwater has been known for its innovation, reliability, and quality in water cannon systems.

The acquisition not only expands Tecpro’s already extensive range of spray nozzles, hose reels, and washdown equipment, but also positions the company at the forefront of water cannon manufacturing in Australia.

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Tecpro,” Tecpro Australia director Patrick Cooper said.

“We’ve long been committed to delivering reliable, high-quality solutions to our customers. By bringing the design and manufacturing of Qwater water cannons in-house, we can now offer greater flexibility, improved lead times, and ongoing product development tailored to the unique needs of mining and industrial operations.”

Tecpro Australia Andrew Cooke added “We are excited to honour the legacy of Qwater while driving innovation into its future.

“Our team is already working closely with Qwater’s experienced personnel to ensure a smooth transition, maintain product integrity, and provide exceptional service to both existing and new customers.”

Qwater’s founders and directors, are confident in Tecpro’s capability to uphold the Qwater standard of excellence. Their continued support behind the scenes during the transition period ensures uninterrupted service and technical expertise throughout the handover.

Tecpro encourages customers to explore its enhanced product range and discover how the company’s expanded manufacturing capabilities can benefit projects across mining, infrastructure, and industrial sectors.

For more information, visit their website or contact the Tecpro team at 1800 128 128.