Fremantle Commercial Diving and Dredge Robotics have combined community engagement with essential infrastructure maintenance during a recent visit to the Cocos (Keeling) Islands.

After completing a major water infrastructure project across the islands, the team visited Cocos Islands District High School to introduce students to commercial diving, underwater robotics and career opportunities through a hands-on learning session.

Students in Years 7–10 explored the evolution of underwater operations, from early diving methods to modern remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and robotic dredging technology. The session included specialist diving equipment, practical demonstrations and discussions about the skills required in commercial diving and robotics.

Students showed strong curiosity and enthusiasm as they learned how people and technology work together to make underwater operations safer, smarter and more efficient.

Dredge Robotics said it was proud to help inspire the next generation of divers, technicians, ROV pilots and innovators.

Behind the school visit was an important project supporting the islands’ potable water infrastructure.

The combined diving and ROV team travelled from Christmas Island to the Cocos Islands to undertake the five-yearly cleaning and inspection of potable water tanks across Home Island and West Island, completing the works safely, efficiently and to a high standard.

The remote-island project required extensive planning before the team arrived onsite, including mobilising a complete dive spread from Perth to Christmas Island and then onwards to the Cocos Islands, while managing the logistical challenges of transporting equipment between Home Island and West Island.

With the project completed ahead of their evening flight home, the crew spent their final day giving back to the local community by participating in a beach clean-up on Home Island in support of the Tangaroa Blue Foundation.

The visit highlighted the team’s commitment not only to delivering specialised diving services, but also to supporting local communities and environmental initiatives wherever they operate.

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