Solid engineering services are the backbone of every successful and progressive mining operation, supporting the water, power, infrastructure, equipment, and mechanical systems that make mining possible.

For nearly every problem on site, there is an engineering solution waiting to be uncovered by the right person who has the technical aptitude, mixed with a dash of ingenuity. It is this perfect balance of expertise that customers have come to expect from Camco Engineering.

As a market leading provider of mechanical engineering services, the team at Camco Engineering have been delivering specialised equipment services to the mining industry across Australia and Papua New Guinea since 1995.

With workshops based out of Canning Vale and Belmont in Western Australia, the company is well-positioned to service the country’s largest mining prospectors, and their extensive portfolio of successful mining projects speaks for itself.

Specialising in the maintenance, refurbishment, and manufacture of fixed plant processing equipment, Camco is committed to undertaking complex engineering challenges and strives for continuous improvement in all aspects of their business.

“We undertake the repair, supply and manufacture of a wide range of mining goods and services that are integral to ensuring the ongoing reliability of our client’s assets and equipment,” the Camco engineering team said.

