Tasmania gears up for green hydrogen

A joint feasibility study between the Tasmanian Government and the Rotterdam Port Authority has labelled Tasmania as a potential green hydrogen powerhouse.

Tasmania is gearing up to become a green hydrogen exporter by 2030, with the study confirming that conditions in the island State for production, domestic use and export are world-class.

Tasmania will export its hydrogen to the Port of Rotterdam, Europe’s largest energy importer.

As Europe strives to become independent of Russian fossil fuels, it will need 10 million tonnes per annum of green hydrogen.

The study also confirmed that the shipping distance between Bell Bay in Tasmania to Rotterdam is not a limiting factor and can be easily overcome for Tasmanian hydrogen to compete on the future Rotterdam HyXchange training platform.

As part of the study, Tasmania confirmed that local utilisation of green hydrogen should always be a priority to benefit the people and climate of the State.

There are currently five export-sized hydrogen projects in the pipeline in the Bell Bay area, but the Tasmanian Government emphasised the need for a fast scaling up of projects and infrastructure.

As part of the study, the Government has also indicated its intention to scale up offshore wind power production in the Bass Strait.

“The study highlights that the… Government is focussing its attention on areas that will help to reduce barriers and uncertainties for the Tasmanian hydrogen industry, such as creating domestic market demand alongside pursuing export goals and progressing work on regulatory reform and guarantee of origin certification,” Tasmania Minister for Energy and Renewables Guy Barnett said.

Tasmania isn’t the only State pushing for green hydrogen. In January, the WA Government mapped out $70 million worth of land for renewable energy projects. The projects are primarily hydrogen-related.