Tasmania emerges as rare earths hub

Image: Joaquin Corbalan P/shutterstock.com

Tasmania is emerging as a key player in the global race for critical minerals after ABx Group produced a mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) sample from its Deep Leads project.

According to ABx Group, it found the project had more than twice the proportion of high-value dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb) found in any comparable deposit outside China.

Developed with the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO), the maiden MREC contains 4 per cent Dy and 0.7 per cent Tb as a percentage of total rare earth oxides (TREO).

The heavy rare earth content is 2.8 to 4.7 times higher than peer MRECs and yields a calculated basket price up to 51 per cent greater than competitors.

“This is one of the most significant achievements of our rare earths project and we are simply delighted with this result, especially since it is our first MREC product and there is significant scope for optimisation,” ABx managing director and chief executive officer Mark Cooksey said.

“We’ve been eagerly anticipating confirmation of this MREC product, which is simply the best we know of from any ionic rare earth resource outside of China.

“The ABx MREC is likely to be particularly sought after by customers seeking high DyTb and low uranium and thorium.”

Deep Leads hosts an estimated 89 million tonnes (Mt) at 844ppm TREO, including some of the highest Dy/Tb concentrations recorded in an Australian clay-hosted deposit.

These elements are essential for magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, robotics and defence technologies, and faces the most acute supply risk globally due to China’s dominance.